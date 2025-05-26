Google is rolling out a new account switcher across apps: Know how it works

Are you someone who uses multiple Google accounts for different tasks? Then, you might be aware of Google’s account switcher interface, which is time-consuming and annoying at times. Therefore, Google has rolled out a simplified account switcher across its apps, which makes the process quick and seamless. Well, Google has been testing the redesigned account switcher since last year. Now, some of the Google apps, such as Google Wallet, Tasks, and Translate, have started to receive the new update. We also expect the new redesign to roll out to other Google apps and services, making it easier for users to switch between Google accounts. Know more about how Google has simplified the account switcher. Google makes switching between multiple Google accounts easier. Know about the new update.(Pexels)

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how

Google’s redesigned account switcher

Google has started rolling out the new account switcher to three Google apps: Translate, Wallet, and Tasks, as mentioned above. Previously, switching accounts within the apps included several steps; first, users were required to click on the profile, locate Manage your Google account, click on the desired mail, and then switch accounts. Now, instead of going to manage accounts, users with get a collapsible "Switch account" menu through which users can add “Add another account” and switch seamlessly.

Also read: Google renames Find My Device to Find Hub: What’s new, and why Android trackers still need work

As of now, we can access the new account switcher on Google Docs, Google Maps and Drive on iPhone. Therefore, we can say that the feature is rolling out to the company’s several apps and services. The feature was previously spotted on an APK teardown for Google Maps and Keep, hinting towards the rollout. While it's not an incremental feature or change, but it does make the process quick and hassle-free with a collapsible menu. If you don’t see the update on your Google apps yet, then you can try updating the app to the latest version to get the redesigned account switcher menu.

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

While some Google apps are getting minor design and feature upgrades, Android 16 is expected to bring some major design overhauls that may change the look and feel of how you interact with Android devices. While the update could bring changes to the Android ecosystem, it will be one of the major updates as showcased at the Google I/O 2025 with Material 3 Expressive design.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 9 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price