Google Maps loses music playback feature on Samsung Galaxy, Nothing, Pixel and other Android phones, fix underway

A recent glitch in Google Maps has left Android users without one of the app’s most convenient features: in-app media controls. The issue, first spotted in versions 25.28 (stable) and 25.29 (beta), caused the media playback toolbar, used to control music from apps like YouTube Music and Spotify, to vanish entirely during navigation. In a statement to the media, Google acknowledged the problem and confirmed that a fix is on the way.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

Missing media controls frustrate users

Ordinarily, Google Maps includes a compact media player on the navigation screen, allowing users to pause, skip, or play music without switching apps. It also displays track information and links to open the associated music app. The sudden disappearance of this tool has disrupted the experience for many Android users, especially those who depend on hands-free controls while driving.

Several users reported the problem across Reddit and support forums, noting that the issue was persistent and not resolved by reinstalling the app or restarting their devices. The lack of media access has forced many to manually switch between apps, a process that can be distracting or unsafe during travel.

Google confirms the issue, promises a fix

In a statement to the media, Google acknowledged the problem and confirmed that a fix is on the way. “We are actively working to fix an issue that is affecting media playback controls on Google Maps,” a company spokesperson said. While no exact timeline was provided, the confirmation suggests a patch could arrive in an upcoming update.

Meanwhile, new Google Maps feature for iPhone

In related news, Google has rolled out a new Maps feature for iPhone users that lets users save locations directly from screenshots. The feature uses image recognition to identify addresses or place names in screenshots and prompts users to save them to their Google Maps account. It’s a small but handy update for those who frequently take screenshots to remember locations.

What Android users can expect

Until the issue is resolved, Android users are advised to rely on their media apps directly or use in-car infotainment systems for playback control. Google is expected to reintroduce the feature in a future release, though it's unclear whether it will arrive as part of a bug fix update or a broader version rollout.

As smartphones become central to both navigation and entertainment on the go, small glitches like this one highlight the importance of smooth integration between apps and daily routines.