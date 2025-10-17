Google One Diwali offer: Cloud storage plans are now available at just Rs. 11

Google has announced a special Diwali 2025 offer for its Google One subscription plans. These plans give users additional cloud storage space to save files, images, videos, and other media. Therefore, Google users can now expand their storage space at lower prices with Diwali offers. However, these offers are available only for a limited time, so grab them before the offer expires. Google One subscription includes four plans: Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium, which go up to 2TB of cloud storage. Google users can choose the plan based on their requirements and get the storage plan at a huge discount price. Here are the detailed Google One Diwali offer prices, and how users can grab them. Google One plans get new prices with Diwali offers. Here’s everything you need to know.(Pexels)

Google One Diwali offers

As mentioned above, Google One includes four cloud storage plans: Lite with 30GB, Basic with 100GB, Standard with 200GB and Premium with 2TB storage. As part of the Diwali offers, all plans will be available at just Rs. 11 for the first 3 months. Once the three-month period ends, Google One users will be charged Rs. 59, Rs, 130, Rs. 210, and Rs. 650 per month.

The Google One Diwali offers are also available for yearly subscription plans. Therefore, Lite users with 30GB storage can get the plan at a discounted price of just Rs. 479, which originally costs Rs. 708. The basic plan with 100GB storage is available at Rs. 1000, down from Rs. 1,560. Lastly, the Standard plan with 200GB storage will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,600, down from Rs. 2,520. Google has not announced any discount on the premium storage plan for a yearly subscription.

These Google One offers are valid until October 31, 2025, for both new and existing users. Also note that these prices will be reverted once the 3-month or 1-year period of the subscription is over.

How to claim Google One Diwali offers

Step 1: Visit the Google One website or app

Step 2: Log in to your Google account

Step 3: Now, head towards the storage upgrade page

Step 4: Select your desired plan, which already has a discounted price listed.

Step 5: Complete the payment via card or UPI.