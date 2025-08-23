Google Pixel 10 5G mobile: 3 pro-like features without the pro price tag

This week, we witnessed the launch of the flagship Google Pixel 10 series at the annual “Made by Google” event. The new generation series consisted of four high-end models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the entire lineup looks impressive with new colour options and upgrades, which would be the right model to buy in 2025? Google Pixel 10 is a better pick in 2025 than Pixel 10 Pro models, here’s why.(Google)

Well, after carefully having a look at the specifications and latest features, I believe the standard Google Pixel 10 model is the best buy without a pro price tag. This year, Google has introduced 3 pro-like features to its base model, which makes more sense buying this year than the Pixel 10 Pro models.

Google Pixel 10 5G: 3 features that make it a pro-level phone

High-performance Tensor G5 chip: With the standard Pixel 10 model, Google has introduced the new Tensor G5 chip, similar to the Pixel 10 Pro models. The processor claims to offer 34% faster performance and a 60% boost in AI processing. In addition, users can take advantage of all the latest features, such as Gemini Live, Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Call translation, and more.

Triple camera system: Unlike last year’s dual camera setup, the Google Pixel 10 has received a triple camera system with a dedicated telephoto lens, offering 5x optical zoom. The smartphone features a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and finally a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Hence, Google has bridged the gap between standard and pro models by bringing a more versatile and capable camera system.

Seven years of software and security updates: Another reason to buy the Pixel 10 model is that Google is offering seven years of software and security updates, making the smartphone future-ready. Currently, the smartphone runs on Android 16, and it will last till Android 22. Therefore, it could be a mindful investment at Rs. 79,999.