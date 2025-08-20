Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Jimmy Fallon teases ‘secret products’ beyond new phones

Google is all set to host its much-anticipated big product launch event today, August 20, in Brooklyn. The company has confirmed the launch of the Pixel 10 series, but hints from host Jimmy Fallon suggest that the event may also feature unexpected announcements. Let’s take a look at what secrets Google has kept in store for you. Google is set to unveil the Pixel 10 series and surprise products at its Brooklyn launch event today.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Today

The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are all expected to be the main focus of attention at the event. These smartphones are anticipated to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 processor and are likely to bring upgrades in both hardware and software. In terms of optics, the devices will reportedly sport a 50MP main camera across models, while the Fold could feature 10x optical zoom capabilities. Google is also likely to integrate AI-based tools, including Gemini Live, across its new lineup.

Made by Google: Secret Product Launch (Expected)

Alongside smartphones, Google is also planning to introduce new wearables. The Pixel Watch 4 will debut with a larger 45mm size option and Wear OS 6. Updates are also expected in the audio segment, with the Pixel Buds 2a joining the lineup and the Buds Pro 2 receiving a new Moonstone finish.

Despite the leaks, Jimmy Fallon’s comments have added an element of surprise. In a teaser, he mentioned “secret products,” which have sparked speculation about entirely new categories. Industry watchers believe Google may provide a first look at AI-driven accessories or revive its long-discussed smart glasses initiative, internally referred to as “Project Martha.”

Google Pixel 10 Series: Price (Expected)

On the other hand, the leaked prices have given consumers an early idea of what to expect. The Google Pixel 10 is likely to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 69,553), while the premium Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could carry a price tag around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,56,604). These figures place the new lineup in direct competition with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. The launch event also holds symbolic value for Google as it celebrates a decade of the Pixel brand.