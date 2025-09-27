Google Pixel 10a 5G mobile: The affordable flagship will likely launch on…

In August, Google announced the flagship Pixel 10 series in India. Now, we are waiting for Google’s affordable model, the Pixel 10a 5G model, which is expected to debut next year. The Google Pixel 10a model follows a similar strategy to Samsung’s Fan Edition phones and Apple’s iPhone 16e model. These models pack a few flagship features, but have a reasonable price tag. Now, the smartphone has already started to appear in the rumour mill, revealing some of the expected upgrades. Therefore, if you are planning for an upgrade, here’s when the Google Pixel 10a 5G mobile may launch in India Google Pixel 10a 5G will launch soon, but with an older processor. (Google)

Google Pixel 10a 5G launch date in India

If we look at last year’s launch schedule, the Google Pixel 9a 5G was launched in April 2025, just a month ahead of the Google I/O event. Now, we expect the new generation model will also debut around the same timeline, that is, in April 2026. However, we will not be surprised if the Pixel 10a launches in May 2025, as the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a both arrived in the month of May. However, we may have to wait a couple of months more to confirm its India launch date and official timeline.

Google Pixel 10a 5G specs and features: What to expect

While not much about the Google Pixel 10a 5G mobile has been revealed yet, but reports suggest that Google may use the Tensor G4 chip instead of the new Tensor G5 chip. This processor first debuted with the Pixel 9 series in 2024. Therefore, using an older chip in 2026 may raise some concerns over the smartphone’s performance upgrades.

In terms of design, the Pixel 10a may come with a similar design to the Pixel 9a, since last year it showcased a major design revamp with a new camera module. In addition, the smartphone is rumoured to offer a brighter display that may reach up to 2700nits.