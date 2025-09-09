Google Pixel 9 price in India to drop to 39,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale

Google Pixel 9 is expected to see one of the steepest discounts of the year during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025, with the price likely to fall below ₹40,000. This could make it one of the most attractive deals for smartphone buyers this festive season, combining premium specifications with a mid-range price tag. Google Pixel 9 price set to drop below ₹ 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale kicks off on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 22. Shoppers can expect a wide range of smartphones and electronic gadgets to feature heavy discounts, but the Pixel 9 stands out due to its significant markdown from the original launch price.

The Pixel 9 launched at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. During the sale, Flipkart has confirmed that it will drop to under ₹40,000, with industry estimates suggesting a price point of ₹39,999. This marks a straight ₹40,000 reduction, making it one of the most substantial smartphone discounts of the year. For buyers looking to invest in a premium Google device without spending a fortune, this is an opportunity that is hard to ignore.

Specifications remain a strong selling point even at the discounted price. The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,700 nits, ensuring vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. Under the hood, it is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and gaming. The device houses a 4,700mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging, providing long-lasting usage without frequent interruptions.

Photography continues to be a highlight of the Pixel 9. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and a new 48MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 10.5MP front camera for selfies. Google’s computational photography ensures sharp, well-exposed shots even in challenging lighting conditions. The Pixel 9 will be available in four colour options: Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen, offering buyers choices to match their personal style.

With the combination of an aggressive price cut, flagship-level performance, and versatile cameras, the Pixel 9 is shaping up to be one of the most sought-after smartphones of the Big Billion Days 2025. Buyers looking to upgrade should prepare for the sale to secure the deal.