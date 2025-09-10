Google Pixel 9 to get a massive 45,000 price cut during Big Billion Days sale, available for just…

Pixel 9 Big Billion Days sale deal has finally been revealed on Flipkart, and spoiler alert, it is going to be available for less than half of the price at which it was launched. Specifically, the Pixel 9 256GB model, which was launched at Rs. 79,999, is going to be available for as low as Rs. 34,999. Now, there are several bank offers and other exchange offers that you will have to combine to get this price, but by itself, the deal price is also quite appealing. Google Pixel 9 is going to be selling for ₹ 34,999 soon.(Google)

Well, the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart is starting on September 23. That is when you will be able to buy these Pixel 9 series.

Read on for the deal breakdown.

Pixel 9 deal price explained

Flipkart has revealed that the phone at a deal price will be available at Rs. 37,999 when the Big Billion Days sale starts. However, you will be able to get an additional Rs. 2,000 off when combining bank offers. This brings the price down to Rs. 35,999. And then there is an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange, which brings the final sale net effective price down to Rs. 34,999. This, of course, is much lower than its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

At the same time, Flipkart has also revealed deals on other Pixel 9 series phones. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for an effective price of Rs. 99,999, down from its original MRP of Rs. 1,72,999. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available at Rs. 84,999. The Pixel 8 Pro will be available at Rs. 44,999. The Pixel 8a will be available at Rs. 29,999. And the Google Pixel 7 will be available at Rs. 27,999. However, we would not suggest the Google Pixel 7 in 2025.