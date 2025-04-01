Google Pixel 9a sale date revealed: Here’s when you can buy the smartphone in India

On March 19, Google launched the new generation A series model, the Pixel 9a, with some major design overhaul and feature upgrades. While the smartphone has been grabbing much attention for its new design, the tech giant has yet to reveal the sale date, creating curiosity among the buyers. Now, after about 10 days of waiting, Google has officially revealed the sale date for the Pixel 9a. The new A series model is equipped with the Tensor G4 chip, providing flagship performance at a reasonable price. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the new Google Pixel 9a model, then here’s when you can buy the smartphone in India. Google Pixel 9a sale date revealed for India. Know when you can buy the smartphone.(Google)

Google Pixel 9a sale date and price in India

Google shared a blog post confirming the Pixel 9a sale date for India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. In India, the smartphone will be available to purchase on April 16 from Flipkart and partner retail stores. The Pixel 9a has been introduced in four colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony and Iris.

The Google Pixel 9a comes at a starting price of Rs.49999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant in India, making it affordable in comparison to the flagship Pixel 9 series models. If you have been planning to buy the smartphone, know what the new A series model has in store for the users.

Google Pixel 9a: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. This year, Google has reduced the camera bump, bringing a flat rear panel design with curved edges. The smartphone also comes with upgraded durability with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM and a Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 9a features a dual-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone offers several camera AI features, such as Add Me, Best Take, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor. It is powered by a massive 5100mAh battery that supports 23W fast charging. Therefore, at just Rs.49999, buyers can enjoy flagship features and AI upgrades.