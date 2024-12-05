Google Pixel users can track device temperature with this new update- Here’s how

Are you someone who relies on third-party apps to track your phone’s temperature? Well, not any more, as Google has rolled out a new feature for Pixel 6 and other latest-generation models where they can natively examine the smartphone’s temperature. Smartphone overheating is a common cause which every user faces, this sometimes results in degrading performance or affects day-to-day usage. Therefore, with live device temperature, Pixel users will be able to analyse potential issues within their smartphones. Track device temperature on Google Pixel to manage smartphone performance. (Google)

Google has released an update for the Pixel Troubleshooting app which enables the device to natively provide live device temperature. However, users have to enable the feature to activate the temperature tracking. Here’s a detailed guide on the this new feature works.

How to check live device temperature on Google Pixel?

Go to “Settings” app on your Pixel phone

Located Battery and scroll down to “Battery Diagnostics”

In Battery Diagnostics, locate and tap the "Your Phone is Very Warm" option.

Now, users will be able to check the device temperature with four different colour codes. ( Blue: Cool, Green: Normal, Yellow: Warm, Red: Elevated)

How Google Pixel temperature monitoring feature work?

Reportedly, Google Pixel’s temperature is monitored based on multiple internal sensors, therefore, based on the overheating or lower temperature, the device will also provide users with suggestions to bring the device to a nominal temperature.

9To5Google report highlighted that some of the suggestions provided by Google are based on device temperature. So, if the device is on the cooler side, then it may showcase “Your phone’s estimated temperature is lower than normal. It may shut down suddenly.” It also showcases text and suggestions such as “Your phone is slightly warm, but this is normal during use. To prevent further temperature increases, screen brightness and network speeds may be reduced.” It may also showcase, “Your phone’s estimated temperature is higher than normal. Your phone will try to cool down by temporarily limiting performance and pausing certain features.”

This feature will also provide Pixel phone users with tips such as “To cool down your phone, provide airflow to your phone if possible”, “Use only cases or covers made for your specific phone”, “Let your phone rest and warm up for a few minutes before doing demanding tasks like gaming or video calls. This helps keep it safe from damage.” This is quite a useful feature, enabling users to take corrective action to effectively use the device when it is too warm or cold.

Note that the Live temperature feature is available with version 1.0.693922709 of the Pixel Troubleshooting app. Users have to download the update via the Google Play Store. Additionally, this feature is available on Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9 series, and the Pixel Fold.