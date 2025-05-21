Google rolls out real-time translation for Meet, unveils AI-powered Beam platform

Over the years, we have become used to video conferences being pixelated and lacking actuality, leaving two people talking to the screen. Now, with the smart use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Google has introduced a new video conferencing platform called “Beam”, which transforms “2D video streams into realistic 3D experiences.” Know what Google Beam is and how Google resolves the language barrier with the new real-time speech translation feature.(Google)

Google says it is evolving the Project Starlight, which focused on revamping video communication, into this new AI-first 3D video communication platform, bringing advanced ways to simplify and transform virtual communication. Alongside Google Beam, the tech giant is also focusing on resolving language barriers by introducing real-time speech recognition. Know about two new advancements and how they will cater to user requirements.

Google Beam: What it is and how it works

Google Beam is an AI-powered 3D video communication platform that offers 3D video streams, bringing a more natural video conferencing experience. To convert 2D video to 3D experiences, it leverages a six-camera array to capture users from different angles and create a 3D effect. It also comes with head-tracking capabilities to provide users with natural and realistic eye contact. Google also uses an AI volumetric video model, which makes the person or object look in 3D format with greater dimensions and angles.

In the blog post, Google highlighted that the platform is built using the Google Cloud platform and AI, providing greater computing power, storage, and network bandwidth to provide real-time 3D visuals simultaneously to users around the world. In simpler terms, users will be able to enjoy 3D video conferencing in a way which will make them trust that they are sitting face-to-face.

Google is currently working with several partners, such as Zoom and HP, to bring Beam to enterprises. In the coming weeks, HP will launch the first Google Beam devices at InfoComm.

Google’s real-time speech translation

Another interesting feature that Google previewed at the I/O 2025 was the real-time speech translation capability coming to Google Meet. With these features, users can have real-time translated conversations in their preferred language, resolving language barriers. This is quite an impressive feature for people dealing with clients around the world. It also brings a sense of trust and easy communication without any stress. As of now, this feature is available in English and Spanish, with more languages rolling out in the coming months.

