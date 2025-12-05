Google unveils Workspace Studio to let users build custom AI agents that automate everyday tasks

Google has launched a new feature called Workspace Studio, which allows users to create a custom Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent for their tasks. The feature helps users automate their daily tasks so that they won’t have to go through the same time-consuming daily routine over and over. Google introduces Workspace Studio to simplify routine workflows with personalized AI automation(Google)

All about Google Work Studio

This application is powered by Google’s Gemini 3 AI module. It allows for greater customization so that users can craft commands that are suited to their needs. According to Mashable India, Google has provided a shortcut to activate the AI agent placed next to the Gemini icon on major Workspace apps.

There is a whole dashboard for the feature on studio.workspace.google.com.

Google Director Derek Snyder put out a post on X to announce the launch of this unique feature. “Stop doing ‘work about work’. Today, we launched Google Workspace Studio. It brings AI Agents to your everyday work. No more complex coding. No more ‘if-this-then-that’ bots. You simply describe a job and the Agent makes it happen,” he wrote on X.

As pointed out by Snyder, the system works by recognizing when it needs to act, for instance, the arrival of an email. It can then use its intelligence to understand the content and purpose of the mail and deal with it as per the instructions given to it.

This will help users avoid chores-like daily hassles and allow them to focus on tasks that require a more specialized input.

Google’s AI features

Google has been loading up on AI applications in recent times. Its primary AI tool has been Gemini 3, whose role continues to be expanded. But that’s not all.

According to the company, various other Google applications let you utilize the power of AI for your own purposes. Translation, speech-to-text conversion, natural language, and video intelligence are all features that are available free of cost for Google users.

Then, there are more specialized applications such as NotebookLM, which can summarize the data you feed, regardless of which form it is in.

Vertex AI is a feature that allows the user to generate text, chat, and code at a nominal charge. Gemini Code Assist is another writing tool. There are as many as 13 AI applications that Google has launched, and they provide services ranging from text generation to the creation of virtual agents.

FAQs

What is the name of the latest Google AI feature that allows automation of regular tasks?

This new feature is called Google Workspace Studio.

What is the name of Google’s main AI engine?

Google’s leading AI feature is called Gemini 3.

For what purpose can Vertex AI be used?

It can be used for the generation of text, chat and code.