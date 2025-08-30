Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Google's urgent warning: 2.5 billion Gmail users at risk of hacks; ‘turning on 2SV gives…’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 12:55 am IST

On August 8, Google emailed all potentially affected users, advising them to enhance their account security.

Google has issued a critical security warning to its 2.5 billion Gmail users, urging them to update their passwords due to a spike in successful hacking attempts. The company is strongly recommending the activation of two-step verification (2SV) and other protective measures to safeguard accounts.

2.5 billion Gmail users at risk of hacks.(UnSplash)
2.5 billion Gmail users at risk of hacks.(UnSplash)

ShinyHunters linked to high-profile cyberattacks

The hacking group ShinyHunters, reportedly inspired by the Pokémon franchise, has been active since 2020 and is tied to major data breaches at companies like AT&T, Microsoft, Santander, and Ticketmaster, according to SILIVE.com.

These hackers often use phishing emails to deceive users into visiting fake login pages or revealing sensitive details, such as 2SV codes.

Potential data leak risks

Although much of the compromised data in this incident was publicly available, Google cautions that these tactics could escalate into more targeted and severe attacks.

In a June blog post, Google stated, “We believe threat actors using the ‘ShinyHunters’ brand may be preparing to escalate their extortion tactics by launching a data leak site (DLS).”

Google notifies users

On August 8, Google emailed all potentially affected users, advising them to enhance their account security.

Two-step verification (2SV), also known as two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA), requires a secondary confirmation, such as a code sent to a trusted device, before granting access to an account.

This ensures that even if hackers obtain a password, they cannot log in without the additional verification.

Expert advice on strengthening account security

According to Mirror US, Action Fraud emphasized the importance of 2SV, stating, “Secure your email account by enabling 2-step verification (2SV). It can stop criminals from getting into your accounts, even if they have your password.”

Stop Think Fraud site also issued similar advice. “Turning on 2SV gives your most important accounts an extra level of protection, especially your email. It can be turned on in a matter of minutes – time well spent to keep the fraudsters out.”

“2SV can usually be found in the security settings of your account. Sometimes it's called 2-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA). 2SV is available for most of the major online services, such as email, banking, and social media.”

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Google's urgent warning: 2.5 billion Gmail users at risk of hacks; ‘turning on 2SV gives…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On