GTA 6: Four ‘gossips’ that might actually be true

A lot has come out about GTA 6, following the second trailer. Rockstar has published a slew of game lore on its website, including details about its characters, some of the storyline, the locations in the game, and more. GTA 6 is going to launch on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar)

However, there is a lot that is yet to be unveiled, and it is only going to be revealed when the game is released on 26 May 2026. Having said that, fans and online communities have been talking about several possibilities that could come true in Rockstar's GTA 6.

Let us tell you about the top rumours and theories about the world and storyline of GTA 6, which could end up coming true, based on various things that people have spotted.

1. Liberty City could be a visitable location

In the second trailer for the game, you see a chase sequence wherein a car has a Liberty City number plate. It is, of course, part of a cutscene, so whether the car is visiting from Liberty City or if you are actually in Liberty City is still up in the air.

Another key reason why Liberty City could play a central role in GTA 6 is that Lucia, one of the two protagonists alongside Jason, is from Liberty City, according to Rockstar. Perhaps Liberty City will be a small part of the game, similar to how North Yankton was part of GTA 5.

2. The return of dynamic body types

Remember GTA San Andreas and how you could get fat or buff depending on how many times you visited the gym? Similarly, because Jason in GTA 6 has a chiseled physique and defined muscles, and we have even seen him working out in the second trailer, it could be that gyms will make a comeback in GTA 6.

This could make for a very dynamic experience. Imagine if Rockstar allows you to get better performance from your character if they are muscular compared to when they are overweight. It could certainly make things quite interesting.

3. Pets in GTA 6

Another key detail we found in the second GTA 6 trailer is a cutscene that features a pet iguana inside a glass enclosure in a house. So, maybe you will be able to get pets in GTA 6. However, what is certain is that there are going to be many types of animals in the game. We have seen people walking their dogs in the trailer, and Rockstar has also detailed that there will be a wide variety of animals, including alligators in Leonida, flamingos, and a whole lot more.

4. Refuelling your car

In GTA 5, you can enter a car and it can keep going, provided you do not damage it. This means, like most open-world games, you have unlimited fuel. This might not be the case in GTA 6, as online communities have spotted NPCs filling their cars at petrol stations in the game trailer. This could definitely be a hint that you may also need to fill up your car to keep it going.

We have seen a similar mechanic in the PlayStation-exclusive game Days Gone, wherein you have to consistently fill up your bike to travel. This could be an interesting addition, considering you might have to plan ahead if you want to go somewhere and keep filling up, just like in real life.