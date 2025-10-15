GTA 6 price shock: Reports suggest Rockstar’s biggest game may cost Rs…

GTA 6 is still several months away, but it is expected to launch on May 26, 2026, unless there are any further delays. And months ahead of the launch, new reports have come out suggesting that GTA 6 could cost much more than you might have anticipated. How much? Close to ₹9,000, to be exact. This would be a major bump compared to what AAA games typically cost on the PS5. Sony’s own AAA games cost ₹4,999 on the PS5, and some titles do cost upwards of ₹6,000 as well. But GTA 6, well, reports suggest that it could actually cross that. GTA 6 is launching on May 26.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6’s ₹ 9,000 price: What could be the reason?

Well, analyst and researcher Matthew Ball has predicted that GTA 6 could be priced around $80 to $100. And if we do the math, $100 translates to around ₹8,800, which rounded off is ₹9,000. So, based on this dollar pricing, the game could come in somewhere between ₹7,000 and ₹9,000. Reports say that a lot of this could be because of the sheer investment that Rockstar has made in GTA 6, with reports claiming that the game has been developed with an estimated $1–2 billion budget.

This notably isn’t the first time that a price upwards of $80 has been tipped. Previously, Josh Chapman, the managing partner at Konvoy, had shared that GTA 6 could cost $80, which again is close to ₹7,000. So, this figure has been tipped repeatedly, and reports do suggest that it could be likely that GTA 6 ends up being quite expensive.

Apart from this, analysts also say that GTA 6 could become the next UGC platform, which stands for User-Generated Content, and it could bring in major payouts for several creators.

