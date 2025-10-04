If GTA 6 wasn’t delayed, we’d be playing it right now: 5 confirmed details you should know

GTA 6 did get delayed to 26 May 2026 earlier this year, but if you have forgotten, the game was originally expected to launch in the fall of 2025, which is right now. Yes, we could already have been playing GTA 6 as it would have launched had Rockstar stuck to its original expected release schedule of autumn 2025. GTA 6 launches on may 26, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

Rockstar did state that GTA 6 was expected to target a launch window towards the end of the year, but ultimately the company released the second trailer of the game alongside a new updated release date that pushed the game to 26 May 2026, and that means it is still several months away.

So, while fans wait for the delayed release, Rockstar has already confirmed several details about GTA 6. Here are the top five you should know

GTA 6 characters

The second trailer revealed many new characters, and Rockstar has published dedicated lore about them. The top characters include Jason Duval, one of the protagonists alongside Lucia Caminos. Rockstar says Jason wanted an easy life, but ultimately things just kept getting harder for him. He grew up around grifters and crooks and had a brief stint in the army as well.

Next, we have Lucia Caminos, who is actually from Liberty City and is a fighter who was taught to fight as soon as she could walk. In GTA 6, Lucia Caminos will be fresh out of prison and hoping to turn things around for herself. We also have Cal Hampton, who will be Jason’s friend; Boobie Ike; Dre’quan Priest; Real Dimez, a musical duo featuring Bae Luxe and Roxy; Raul Bautista, a bank robber; and Brian Heder. These are some of the most confirmed characters of the game.

The world of Leonada

The game will not be limited to Vice City. GTA 6 is set in the world of Leonada, Rockstar’s fictional take on Florida, making it large in scale. Apart from Vice City, there are various other regions, including the Leonada Keys (inspired by the Florida Keys), GrassRivers (inspired by the Florida Everglades), Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga. Rockstar has already provided detailed descriptions of these places, and you can check out the screenshots on Rockstar’s official website.

It will be interesting to see how vast the game world eventually is, especially if Rockstar lets us travel to Liberty City as well, since there are multiple references in the second trailer, including a car with a Liberty City number plate, and Lucia Caminos also being from Liberty City.

No last-generation support

GTA 6 will not release on last-generation consoles. It will launch exclusively on the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, skipping the PS4 and Xbox One. This was expected, considering Rockstar is aiming for immense detail with GTA 6, and the last generation of consoles would not be able to handle the fidelity. It will also skip PC at launch, but there are rumours that Rockstar could release a PC version later, as it has done with other games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and GTA 4.

Lifelike NPCs

Looking closely at the trailers, the NPCs are very lifelike. In the first trailer, NPCs can be seen running, focusing on fitness, taking photos, walking their dogs, relaxing, applying sunscreen, and creating content for social media. The scope appears immense with GTA 6. In the second trailer, the realism is even more evident.

Realistic Biomechanics

There are realistic muscle movements and sweat, making the characters more lifelike. For example, Jason Duvall’s muscles flex naturally when he climbs down a ladder, and when he moves, his muscles shift in a very natural way. He also sweats, which highlights the realistic body mechanics on offer. In addition, the game incorporates realistic physics, such as beer bubbles in bottles continuing to rise, adding to the immersion.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price and more details