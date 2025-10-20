GTA 6: Top rumours we hope are not true

GTA 6 is, unfortunately, still several months away, with its release scheduled for 26 May 2026. Despite the long wait, there has already been plenty of speculation about the game, from its possible price to its storyline and structure. So, purely based on personal opinion, here are a few rumours that really should not turn out to be true about GTA 6. GTA 6 launches on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

1. A ₹ 9,000 Price Tag

Earlier this month, reports suggested that GTA 6 could launch between $80 to $100, which roughly converts to about ₹7,000 to 9,000 in India. While it is not always fair to directly compare dollar pricing to Indian rates, many analysts believe a price jump is likely, considering Rockstar’s massive investment in the game, reportedly over 1 billion dollars. Hopefully, the standard edition will stay closer to what most PS5 titles cost, around ₹5,000, keeping it affordable for most players.

2. The Fuel Mechanic

There is a rumour going around that players might need to refuel their vehicles in GTA 6. Remember how realistic Red Dead Redemption 2 was with traversal on horses, or Days Gone on PlayStation, where you had to stop and fill up your bike before travelling? Those mechanics made sense in those games, but GTA has always been different, offering a fun and chaotic fantasy world rather than strict realism. Constantly having to stop for fuel could quickly become more of an annoyance than an immersive feature. Personally, I hope Rockstar keeps GTA as it is and leaves the fuel mechanics out.

3. The Betrayal Story

Another rumour suggests that either Jason or Lucia might betray each other during the story. It would certainly be interesting to see this play out, but it might not be the ending everyone is hoping for. Of course, it is far too early to tell what direction the narrative will actually take. Some fans believe Jason could be an undercover cop due to his supposed military background, but a betrayal twist feels too predictable and overused. Hopefully, Rockstar has something more original in store for the story’s climax.

4. Another Delay

There is also speculation that Rockstar could delay GTA 6 again, pushing the release beyond May 2026 into the fall. That would be heartbreaking for fans who have already been waiting for years. Hopefully, this rumour turns out to be false, because another delay would be the last thing anyone wants at this point.

