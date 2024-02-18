 Gurugram executive duped of ₹38 lakh by woman he met on matrimonial website - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Gurugram executive duped of 38 lakh by woman he met on matrimonial website. Here's what happened

Gurugram executive duped of 38 lakh by woman he met on matrimonial website. Here's what happened

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 09:08 AM IST

According to a police complaint, the executive met a woman through a matrimonial website last November.

A Gurugram-based consulting firm's executive was duped of about 38 lakh by a woman who allegedly befriended him via a matrimonial site. The man was lured into investing in a cryptocurrency named deuncoin and was also asked for other charges, PTI quoted the police officials.

According to a police complaint, Naman Aggarwal met a woman who called herself Ridhi Sharma through matrimonial website jeevansathi.com last November
According to a police complaint, Naman Aggarwal met a woman who called herself Ridhi Sharma through matrimonial website jeevansathi.com last November

According to a police complaint, Naman Aggarwal met a woman who called herself Ridhi Sharma through matrimonial website jeevansathi.com last November. She claimed to be from Kolkata and was living in London for the past five years.

In his complaint, Aggarwal said that the girl lured him into investing in cryptocurrency and also made his trading account on website m.deuncoin.vip. The woman introducing herself as Ridhi Sharma also shared details of the customer care team of the trading platform on WhatsApp.

According to the victim, he received a message on WhatsApp from Deuncoin customer care support team that the amount transferred by the woman was an act of money laundering and comes under the scanner of financial action.

The purported customer care team asked him to deposit a similar sum within 24 hours to restore the normal status of the trading account warning that it would otherwise be frozen. In his complaint, the man claimed he deposited 10 lakh again and asked the team for the withdrawal of the money, but they forced him to transfer the amount in the name of different charges.

Aggarwal said even after paying 38 lakh, the team was demanding more money which convinced him that the woman was involved in the fraud. An FIR was registered against the unknown woman and other fraudsters under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC at the cyber police station, east in Gurugram. A senior cyber police officer said that a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

Follow Us On