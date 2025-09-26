Haier launches 100-inch S90 QLED TV with AI-powered display in India, priced at…

Haier India has expanded its television lineup with the launch of the S90 Series QLED TV, featuring a 100-inch (254 cm) display. The company has marketed the new model as a large-screen device intended for home entertainment. It combines advanced visual and audio technologies with smart connectivity features. Haier India has launched its 100-inch S90 QLED TV with AI display, priced at Rs. 3,22,990.(Haier)

Haier 100-inch S90 QLED TV: Key Features

The Haier 100-inch S90 QLED TV carries a screen-to-body ratio of 98 percent, which offers an edge-to-edge design. It is powered by the company’s AI Ultra Sense processor, which automatically adjusts picture settings, including brightness, contrast, and color tones, based on the content being played and the surrounding light conditions. The panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. In addition, the Per-LED Control feature allows multi-zone dimming for improved detail in both bright and dark areas of a scene.

On the audio side, Haier has partnered with KEF to offer a 2.1-channel sound system integrated with Dolby Atmos support.

For gaming, the TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, with support for up to 240Hz for smoother gameplay. Features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro aim to minimize lag and deliver fluid motion. An AI-powered Game Mode further enhances responsiveness for console and PC users.

The 100-inch Haier S90 QLED TV runs on Google TV, offering access to popular streaming services, live TV, and apps. Built-in Google Assistant allows voice control, while the HaiSmart ecosystem connects the TV with other compatible Haier smart devices. It also includes additional functions like HaiCast for screen mirroring and a Bluetooth Speaker Mode, which lets the unit operate as a standalone audio device.

Haier 100-inch S90 QLED TV: Price in India

Haier 100-inch S90 QLED TV is priced at Rs. 3,22,990 in India. The model is available through major retail outlets and online channels. The company is also offering a three-year warranty to buyers in India.