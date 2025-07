Haier launches F9 series washing machines with AI colour panel, one touch technology

Haier Appliances India has launched its new F9 Series Front Load Washing Machines, which the company says includes India’s first AI Colour Panel combined with One Touch operation. The F9 Series is designed for a range of Indian household needs, offering features such as automated wash cycle detection, remote connectivity, and enhanced fabric care. It comes with a 12 kg capacity, priced at ₹ 59,990, and includes a 5-year comprehensive product warranty.(Haier)

The washing machines will be manufactured at Haier’s facility in Greater Noida, in line with the company’s ‘Make in India, Make for India’ initiative.

Key Features of the Haier F9 Series

AI Colour Touch Panel

The F9 series features a touchscreen interface, which allows users to navigate and select wash programmes and customise settings.

AI One Touch Technology

This system uses sensors to detect load size, fabric type, and dirt level. It then adjusts the wash cycle accordingly, aiming for efficient water and energy use.

Direct Motion Motor

The series is equipped with a Direct Motion Motor, which eliminates the need for a belt, potentially reducing mechanical friction and operating noise. The motor is also backed by a 20-year warranty.

AI Direct Motion Pro

This system is designed for heavy-duty usage, allowing larger loads with reduced noise and consistent cleaning performance.

525 mm Super Drum

The machines feature a 525 mm drum with a pillow-shaped design to aid in fabric movement and water penetration. The design is intended to help protect garments during washing.

AI Dynamic Balance System (AI-DBS)

The AI-DBS monitors load distribution during spin cycles and automatically corrects imbalance, which helps to reduce vibration and noise levels.

Additional Features

PuriStream Technology: A filtration system that purifies water during the wash.

Dual Spray and Seamless Drum Welding: Helps maintain drum cleanliness and reduces detergent or fabric residue build-up.

Anti-Bacterial Treatment (ABT): Designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria within the drum.

1400 RPM Spin Speed: Aims to extract more water, reducing drying time.

Availability and Pricing

The Haier F9 Front Load Washing Machine is now available in India. It comes with a 12 kg capacity, priced at ₹59,990, and includes a 5-year comprehensive product warranty along with a 20-year motor warranty. The machine is available through leading retail outlets and online platforms.