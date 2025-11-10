Hammer Bash Vivid ANC headphones review: Low in price, high in value

When value audio products flood the Indian market, the Hammer Bash Vivid arrives with a bold promise: big sound, long battery life, ANC, wired + wireless modes, all for a budget-friendly price. Over the last few weeks I’ve used them during commutes, indoor listening sessions, and casual gaming to see how well the claims hold up. Hammer Bash Vivid ANC is a commendable budget pick. (Ayushmann)

What it offers

First off, the spec sheet is impressive given the price. The Bash Vivid features 40 mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3, support for wired via AUX plus wireless, a playtime quoted at up to 70 hours (with ANC off) and around 43 hours with ANC on. For ANC, the brand claims up to 23 dB noise reduction. It also supports fast charging via USB-C, has a foldable, breathable over-ear design with mesh cushions, and weighs around 188 g. These features, when taken together, position the Bash Vivid well for budget-minded listeners who want more than just “basic” headphones.

Performance in use

In practice, the sound is engaging. The 40mm drivers deliver a strong bass foundation suited to modern playlists, and mid-range vocals are clear. The wireless connection is stable within the usual 10 m range and Bluetooth 5.3 adds a slight future-proofing edge. ANC works: ambient traffic, low hums and office distractions are noticeably reduced, though not silenced entirely. The foldable design and comfortable ear-cups make it quite wearable during long listening sessions.

The quoted battery numbers also check out favourably: with moderate volumes and mixed use I easily got around 2 days of listening (with ANC off) and roughly a full day when ANC was active. That aligns well with the “70 hour” headline in ideal conditions. Charging is straightforward via USB-C and a quick top-up adds convenience.

Constructive criticisms

However, and this is where the trade-offs show, there are a few compromises worth knowing. Firstly, the ANC, while present, is not on par with premium models. The claimed “23 dB” reduction is modest and in noisy outdoor environments (city traffic, loud AC units) you will still hear a fair amount of ambient sound. Secondly, the build quality, while decent for the price, uses materials that feel less premium than higher-end models: plastics are more visible, hinges are okay but not rock-solid, and the padding, while comfortable, doesn’t reach the luxe softness of premium over-ears. Thirdly, while 70 hours is possible with ANC off and modest volume, heavy usage (high volume, ANC on, wireless + wired mix) will see lower endurance, you should expect more modest numbers in real world use. Fourthly, while it supports wired AUX mode (good for latency-sensitive gaming), the microphone and call quality are fair but not exceptional, nearby noise still seeps in.

Value and Indian market fit

In India, at a price around ₹1,999 (or very affordable budget level) the Bash Vivid offers a lot of value. For users who want a good all-round headphone for music, streaming, casual gaming, and travel, it’s a strong contender. If you’re an audiophile chasing ultra-clean reference sound or the deepest ANC performance, you’ll look elsewhere. But for cost-sensitive buyers who want decent features and solid battery, it hits many right marks.

Verdict

Hammer Bash Vivid ANC is a commendable budget pick. It packs features that many entry-level brands skip: ANC, 70-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.3, wired + wireless dual mode. It sounds good, feels comfortable, and offers sensible long-haul usage. But it doesn’t quite match the refinement, ANC depth or build robustness of higher-tier models.