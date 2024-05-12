Mother's Day wishes: Create custom WhatsApp AI stickers, step-by-step guide here

Celebrate Mother's Day in a unique and heartfelt way by creating custom stickers on WhatsApp. These personalised stickers add a special touch to your messages, making your conversations with your mom even more memorable. Here's how you can create these delightful stickers: Create unique Mother's Day stickers on WhatsApp.(Pixabay)

Create Stickers:

• Open an individual or group chat.

• Tap on the emoji icon, then select "Stickers."

• Choose "Create stickers" > "Use a photo."

• Select a photo from your device's gallery.

• Customize your sticker by adding emojis, text, or drawings.

• Tap "Send" to share your custom sticker.

Create AI stickers in WhatsApp

You can also create your own stickers using AI right within WhatsApp. These AI stickers are generated by artificial intelligence, powered by Meta's service, based on the text you provide. Once created, they'll automatically appear in your sticker tray for easy sharing with your contacts.

Here's how to create an AI sticker:

• Open a chat.

• Tap on the emoji icon, then select "Stickers."

• Tap "Create" > "Generate with AI." If prompted, tap "Continue."

• Enter a description of the sticker you want to create.

• Up to four stickers will be generated based on your description.

• You can edit your description and try again if needed.

• Once you create a sticker, you have several options:

Tap the sticker you want to send.

Hold down on a sticker to add it to your Favorites.

Hold down on a sticker to edit it.

• Customise your sticker by adding emojis, text, or drawings.

• Once you're satisfied, tap to send your sticker.

• You can easily access your recently created stickers by tapping "Recents" in your sticker tray.