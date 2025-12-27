Headphone deals I picked to start the New Year with better sound and savings
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 08:00 am IST
I went through the latest headphone offers to find deals that balance sound quality, comfort and value, making New Year upgrades easier on the pocket.
Best dealJBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹2,499
JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 76 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Dual Pairing, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black) View Details
₹4,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
₹5,329
Most affordableSony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
₹3,910
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
₹8,489
Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium) View Details
₹11,999
Value for moneySony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
₹14,899
Best sound qaulitySony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details
₹20,989
Best ANCBose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black View Details
₹21,900
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Playtime, Deep Plum - Limited Edition Color View Details
₹26,900
