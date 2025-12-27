Headphone deals I picked to start the New Year with better sound and savings

The New Year always feels like the right moment to refresh everyday tech, and for me, headphones top that list. Better sound can instantly improve work hours, workouts and quiet evenings with music or podcasts. With several brands rolling out strong discounts right now, upgrading no longer needs a big budget. New Year, new playlists and smarter headphone upgrades.

While browsing current deals, I focused on comfort, sound tuning, battery life and overall reliability. These headphone offers stand out for practical reasons, not just flashy discounts, making them worth considering as a New Year treat for yourself.

The JBL Tune 510BT on-ear wireless headphones deliver powerful JBL Pure Bass sound through 32mm drivers, ideal for immersive music sessions on the go. With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charge providing 2 hours of playtime from just 5 minutes, they support dual device pairing via Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless switching.

Built-in mic enables hands-free calls, and voice assistant integration allows easy access to Siri or Google Assistant. Lightweight foldable design enhances portability, while the JBL Headphones app offers EQ customisation for personalised audio.

Specifications Driver 32 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 40 hours playtime Bluetooth Version 5.0 with dual pairing Charging Quick charge (5 min = 2 hours) Weight 160 grams

JBL Tune 720BT over-ear headphones provide rich JBL Pure Bass audio with 40mm drivers, supporting up to 76 hours of playtime for extended listening without frequent recharges. Bluetooth 5.3 enables stable connectivity and dual pairing, while speedcharge offers 3 hours from 5 minutes. The lightweight, foldable design with soft ear cushions ensures comfort during long wear, and the JBL Headphones app allows bass customization via 5-band EQ. Integrated mic handles clear calls, and voice assistants like Alexa work effortlessly.​

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 76 hours playtime Bluetooth Version 5.3 with dual pairing Charging Speedcharge (5 min = 3 hours) Weight 220 grams

JBL Tune 770NC over-ear headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling to block distractions, delivering JBL Pure Bass through 40mm drivers for up to 70 hours of battery life (ANC off). Speedcharge provides 3 hours from 5 minutes, with Bluetooth 5.3 supporting Google Fast Pair and dual device connectivity. The JBL Headphones app enables customised EQ, ambient aware mode, and talkthru for conversations. Lightweight and flat-folding, they include a mic for calls and voice assistant access.

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 70 hours (ANC off) Bluetooth Version 5.3 with dual pairing Charging Speedcharge (5 min = 3 hours) ANC Adaptive noise cancelling

Sony WH-CH520 on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life with quick charge, giving 1.5 hours from 3 minutes, powered by DSEE for upscaled audio quality. Multipoint connectivity pairs two devices simultaneously, while the Sony Headphones Connect app provides customised EQ and 360 Reality Audio. Lightweight at 147g with a comfortable fit, they feature a built-in mic for clear calls and support voice assistants like Google Assistant. Digital Sound Enhancement Engine restores compressed music details.

Specifications Driver 30 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 50 hours of playtime Bluetooth Version 5.2 multipoint Charging Quick charge (3 min = 1.5 hours) Weight 147 grams [sony.com official]

Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones integrate active noise cancellation with adaptive sound control that adjusts based on activity, delivering up to 35 hours of battery (ANC on). Quick charge yields 1 hour from 3 minutes, and Bluetooth multipoint supports dual pairing. The app offers EQ presets, speak-to-chat pauses music on voice detection, and Precise Voice Pickup for calls. Lightweight design with 360 Reality Audio enhances immersion for music and podcasts.

Specifications Driver 30 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 35 hours (ANC on) Bluetooth Version 5.2 multipoint Charging Quick charge (3 min = 1 hour) ANC Active noise cancellation

Noise Master Buds Max over-ear headphones, tuned by Bose, feature segment-leading adaptive ANC, dynamic EQ, and LHDC 5.0 for high-res audio up to 60 hours of playtime. Immersive spatial audio creates a 3D soundstage, with app support for customisation. Quad mic ENC ensures clear calls, while Bluetooth 5.3 offers stable multipoint pairing. Titanium finish and lightweight build prioritise comfort and style for all-day wear [noiseglobal.com official].

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 60 hours playtime Bluetooth Version 5.3 with LHDC 5.0 ANC Adaptive noise cancelling Weight 250 grams

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N over-ear headphones emphasise massive bass with ULT button modes, up to 50 hours battery (ANC off) and noise cancellation. Quick charge provides 3 hours from 3 minutes, Bluetooth 5.2 supports multipoint, and the app enables EQ tweaks plus 360 Reality Audio. Wear sensor auto-pauses, beamforming mics handle calls, and foldable design aids portability for bass lovers.

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 50 hours (ANC off) Bluetooth Version 5.2 multipoint Charging Quick charge (3 min = 3 hours) Bass ULT massive bass modes.

Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones set industry-leading noise cancellation with dual sensors and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, up to 30 hours of battery. Quick charge gives 5 hours from 10 minutes, touch controls manage playback, and Bluetooth with LDAC supports high-res audio. Speak-to-chat mics pause on voice, app offers adaptive EQ, and AUX input adds wired option for calls and music.

Specifications Driver 40 mm HD drivers Battery Up to 30 hours playtime Bluetooth Version 5.0 with multipoint Charging Quick charge (10 min = 5 hours) ANC Industry-leading noise cancelling

Bose QuietComfort wireless over-ear headphones deliver QuietComfort 45-level noise cancellation with CustomTune tech adapting to ears, up to 24 hours of battery. Quick charge offers 2.5 hours from 15 minutes, Bluetooth 5.1 supports multipoint, and the app enables EQ adjustments. Lightweight with protein leather cushions for comfort, the integrated mic ensures clear calls, and Aware mode lets in ambient sound.

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 24 hours of playtime Bluetooth Version 5.1 multipoint Charging Quick charge (15 min = 2.5 hours) ANC QuietComfort noise cancelling

Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones feature Immersive Audio spatialization with head-tracking, CustomTune calibration, and world-class noise cancellation up to 24 hours of battery. Quick charge yields 2.5 hours from 15 minutes, Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connects easily, and the app provides graphic EQ plus Still/Motion modes. Snap dragon case protects, premium materials ensure comfort for travel and focus.

Specifications Driver 40 mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 24 hours of playtime Bluetooth Version 5.3 multipoint Charging Quick charge (15 min = 2.5 hours) ANC Ultra noise cancelling

FAQs on Best headphone deals Why are headphone prices lower at the start of the New Year? Retailers clear year-end inventory and attract buyers planning fresh upgrades, resulting in competitive pricing across popular headphone categories.

Are wireless headphones better value than wired ones in these deals? Wireless models often see steeper discounts, offering added convenience and features, while wired options still appeal to listeners focused purely on sound quality.

Can these headphones handle work calls and meetings? Many discounted models include decent microphones and noise reduction, making them suitable for calls, virtual meetings and remote work.

Do these deals include premium headphone brands? Yes, offers usually span budget, mid-range and premium brands, giving buyers flexibility based on sound preference and spending plans.

Is it safe to buy headphones online during sale periods? Buying from trusted platforms with clear return policies and warranty coverage keeps the purchase safe and hassle free.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.