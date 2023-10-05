How cheaper is Google Pixel 8 series in US, Japan, Singapore compared to India?
Google unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone series on Wednesday, debuting a host of cutting-edge enhancements. These include a core processor upgrade, bolstered by an array of artificial intelligence-driven features.
Compared to their counterparts from the previous year, the starting prices for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been raised by $100. Here we compare the prices of the latest line-up in different countries.
|Country
|Pixel 8 (converted to INR)
|Pixel 8 Pro (converted to INR)
|India
|₹75,999
|₹1,06,999
|US
|₹58,100
|₹83,200
|Japan
|₹63,200
|₹89,600
|Australia
|₹63,300
|₹89,800
|UK
|₹70,600
|₹81,700
|Singapore
|₹66,700
|₹94,000
Key features of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones:
1. Tensor G3 Processor: Google has introduced the Tensor G3 mobile processor, enhancing AI and machine learning capabilities for better on-device and cloud-based data processing.
2. AI-powered Photography: The new Pixel phones leverage AI for improved photography, claiming to capture better shots.
3. Web Page Summarisation: The latest Pixel phones can summarise web pages, making it easier for users to consume content efficiently.
4. Spam Call Blocking: AI capabilities are employed to block spam calls.
5. Thermometer App: The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro includes a Thermometer app that can measure body temperature, pending approval by the FDA.
6. AI-powered assistant: Pixel phones are testing an AI-driven assistant that offers capabilities akin to Google's ChatGPT-style Bard. It can assist users in real-time tasks such as planning hikes, managing emails, or organising events. Interaction can occur through spoken word, on-screen prompts, or image recognition, similar to advanced chatbots.
Google's latest premium-priced Pixel phones and watch caps the autumn release season for big tech hardware that saw Apple unveil the iPhone 15 series and Meta officially launch its latest VR headset.
