News / Technology / How cheaper is Google Pixel 8 series in US, Japan, Singapore compared to India?

How cheaper is Google Pixel 8 series in US, Japan, Singapore compared to India?

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Google introduces Tensor G3 mobile processor for enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities in Pixel 8 smartphones.

Google unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone series on Wednesday, debuting a host of cutting-edge enhancements. These include a core processor upgrade, bolstered by an array of artificial intelligence-driven features.

A person examines the new Pixel 8 Pro Phone in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
A person examines the new Pixel 8 Pro Phone in New York City, U.S., October 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

Compared to their counterparts from the previous year, the starting prices for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been raised by $100. Here we compare the prices of the latest line-up in different countries.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CountryPixel 8 (converted to INR)Pixel 8 Pro (converted to INR)
India 75,999  1,06,999
US  58,100  83,200
Japan 63,200 89,600
Australia 63,300  89,800
UK 70,600 81,700
Singapore 66,700 94,000

Key features of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones:

1. Tensor G3 Processor: Google has introduced the Tensor G3 mobile processor, enhancing AI and machine learning capabilities for better on-device and cloud-based data processing.

2. AI-powered Photography: The new Pixel phones leverage AI for improved photography, claiming to capture better shots.

3. Web Page Summarisation: The latest Pixel phones can summarise web pages, making it easier for users to consume content efficiently.

4. Spam Call Blocking: AI capabilities are employed to block spam calls.

5. Thermometer App: The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro includes a Thermometer app that can measure body temperature, pending approval by the FDA.

6. AI-powered assistant: Pixel phones are testing an AI-driven assistant that offers capabilities akin to Google's ChatGPT-style Bard. It can assist users in real-time tasks such as planning hikes, managing emails, or organising events. Interaction can occur through spoken word, on-screen prompts, or image recognition, similar to advanced chatbots.

ALSO READ: Google's new Pixel 8 series smartphones have car crash detection, photo unblur

Google's latest premium-priced Pixel phones and watch caps the autumn release season for big tech hardware that saw Apple unveil the iPhone 15 series and Meta officially launch its latest VR headset.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out