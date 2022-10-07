How is Google Pixel 7 different from Apple iPhone 14? 5 points

Google launched its eagerly awaited Pixel 7 smartphone on Thursday at its Made by Google event. The new line-up of Pixel can now be pre-ordered with delivery beginning from October 13.

The Pixel 7 series launch comes a month after rival Apple also upgraded its iPhone line-up by introducing the iPhone 14 series.

If you are planning to buy any of these premium smartphones, then here we have compared the features of iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 to have an informed opinion.

1) Price comparison

The iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage option is priced at $799 in the US market, while it is available for ₹79,900 in the Indian market. Google has announced that Pixel 7 with the same storage option will cost $599 (around ₹49,341) in the US market.

2) Cameras

The Pixel 7 smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel wide camera which has 82-degree Field of view (FOV) and comes with the ability of 8x Super Res Zoom. The rear panel is also embedded with another 12-megapixel ultrawide camera which offers 114-degree FOV. For clicking selfies, the smartphone has a 10.8-megapixel camera with 92.8-degree FOV front camera. It is believed that the cameras will be boosted by the new tensor G2 chipset introduced with the latest smartphone.

Apple's iPhone 14 comes with a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide which offers 120-degree FOV. For selfies, Apple has given a 12-megapixel front camera.

3) Battery and charging

The newly launched Pixel 7 smartphone comes with 4,355mAh battery and has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port that has 30W max recharge speed.

As Apple has not disclosed the battery specifications, the quantitative comparison can’t be made. However, it comes with the lightning charging port, which the mobile maker claims can charge the iPhone to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.

4) The processor hardware

Pixel 7 comes with the successor to the Google Tensor chipset, the improved Google Tensor G2 custom chipset. However, there is no considerable change brought out by the new chipset. The company’s first custom chipset claims to enhance voice capabilities, including faster assistant queries, voice translation, and swift voice typing.

Apple has decided to play with its old guard and has given the same A15 Bionic, which was unveiled with iPhone 13 pro.

5) On display front

The screen size of Pixel 7 smartphone is a bit bigger compared to its rival smartphone as it offers 6.3 inches (1080p) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the Pixel 7 smartphone also has an edge over the iPhone with its always on display, while it is locked for Pro models in iPhone 14. It also boasts in-display fingerprint scanner.

Apple’s iPhone 14 sports Super Retina XDR, the name adopted by Apple for its OLED screens with Extreme Dynamic Range. The size is 6.1-inch (2532 × 1170) with 60Hz refresh rate.