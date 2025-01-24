How to find hidden cameras from phones in hotel rooms: 4 easy and effective ways

Nowadays one of the biggest concerns of travelling to a new place is getting scammed by hotel owners, travellers, and others. While scams are drastically increasing in every place of the world, hotel rooms have also become an unsafe place for people as many travellers report finding hidden cameras in their rooms, striping their privacy. Therefore, it is very crucial to be aware and scan the room from upside down to find any anomalies and protect yourself from any type of scam or being filmed. In the market there are several gadgets available to spot hidden cameras, however, your smartphone can also do the job very cleverly, but you just need to know the right ways. Know about these 4 smart ways to find hidden cameras from phones in hotel rooms. Know how you can detect hidden cameras from your phone in these 4 easy ways.(Unsplash)

4 ways to find hidden cameras in hotel rooms using mobile phones

Turn off the flashlight mode of your phone: The easiest way to to spot a hidden camera is by point your smartphone’s flashlight to suspicious places where a camera can be hidden. The white light from your phone will help spot the camera as any lens will reflect light. If you decent anything suspicious get a closer look manually. Scan for infrared eyes: Most of these hidden cameras produce infrared light which is not visible to the human eye but many smartphone cameras can detect these lights. Therefore, turn down the lights of your hotel room and record from your smartphone’s camera on all the suspected areas. Then look out for any pulsing dot on the screen and inspect the area thoroughly.

3. Use camera-spotting apps: Several Android and iOS-based cameras are available on app stores which can help you detect hidden cameras in a room. Take advantage of apps such as Detectify, Hidden IR Camera Detector, Hidden Spy Camera Finder Pro and others. These apps can effectively detect cameras, and their infrared lights, and provide many cues.

4. Check your WiFi network: Several wireless cameras require internet access therefore, many cameras are connected with WiFI networks. Therefore, scan for available devices in the network on your smartphone and locate any suspicious network starting with numbers or symbols. This also be spotted via the Bluetooth feature on your smartphone.

