Human with Neuralink brain chip can move computer mouse with thoughts? Elon Musk's big claim

The first human recipient of a Neuralink brain-chip has apparently made a complete recovery, said Elon Musk, the founder of the startup.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on social media platform X.

Musk said that Neuralink's current goal is to maximise the number of mouse button clicks achieved by the patient. Last month, the company successfully implanted a chip into its first human patient after receiving approval for human trial recruitment in September.

What is Neuralink ?

Neuralink is like a tiny computer chip that can be implanted in the human brain. Just like our brains use electrical signals to control our bodies, Neuralink's brain chip acts as a bridge between our thoughts and the digital world.

Why does Elon Musk want to connect our brains to computers?

But, why would Elon Musk want to do this? Well, he believes that by connecting our brains to computers, we can expand our minds and overcome limitations. It's like taking our intelligence to a whole new level. Imagine being able to learn things faster, have instant access to information, and communicate with others using only your thoughts. With Neuralink, Elon Musk envisions a future where we can unlock the full potential of our brains and create a symbiotic relationship between humans and technology.

"The long-term aspiration with Neuralink would be to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence," Musk said in a 2018 interview with Axios, adding that as the algorithms and the hardware improve, digital intelligence will exceed biological intelligence by a substantial margin.

However, Neuralink has been under increased scrutiny for its safety protocols.

(Inputs from Reuters)