‘I kind of admired how they were able to create a world,’ Director reveals Dragon's Dogma 2 draws inspiration from GTA 5

Hideaki Itsuno, the game director of Dragon’s Dogma 2, has revealed that one of the main influences for the game was Grand Theft Auto 5. Dragon's Dogma took 11years in development and draws inspiration from GTA 5(Rockstar Games/Capcom)

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Itsuno talked about other games he looked at for inspiration for Dragon’s Dogma 2, considering how much the fantasy RPG genre has advanced since the first game came out a decade ago.

Fans of Dragon’s Dogma have been eagerly anticipating its sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, which promises to deliver an open-world action RPG experience that builds on the strengths of the original game.

Capcom recently showcased a lot of gameplay footage from the game at the Tokyo Game Show, and it was clear that the sequel is staying true to the core elements of the first game.

The director expressed that the team’s primary objective was to improve the original game with features they couldn’t implement before.

“We mostly just wanted to take things that we couldn’t achieve in Dragon’s Dogma at the time it came out, whether it be from just lack of time or pushing the limits of the hardware that was around at the time,” he told.

“So the main inspiration was sort of ourselves, and finally being able to achieve what we wanted on this current console generation.”

But when it came to other games that inspired them, Itsuno said that it was not a fantasy RPG, but Rockstar‘s GTA 5, that had the most impact on their development.

“If I had to pick one other game that came out in the meantime, I would actually say GTA 5,” he explained.

“I kind of admired how they were able to create a world in which it really felt like the NPCs were going about their lives independently of the player.”

“All kinds of interesting emergent behaviour could happen whenever you were exploring the city and all kinds of weird accidents felt like it would happen whether you were there or not.”

“That feeling of a living world is something that I’ve definitely tried to achieve in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was announced last year during a livestream that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game.

In a new hands-on Dragon’s Dogma 2 preview, VGC said that the sequel “feels a lot like the first game, and that’s a good thing”.

“Our writer said: ‘So far, Dragon’s Dogma 2 certainly feels a lot like the game that has come before it, though we have to bear in mind it’s still the first playable build at a relatively early part of the game.’”

“As long as it remains weird for all the reasons its most hardcore fans have championed it all these years, that’s no bad thing at all,” he added.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It is yet to receive a release date.

