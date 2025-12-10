I think these are the 5 mobiles with best cameras in 2025: Vivo X300 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro and more

2025 is coming to an end, and this year most flagships have launched, including those that prioritise the camera above everything else. If you are currently in the market for a flagship phone that puts the camera first, we have curated a list for you. However, this list is in no particular order, you can pick a phone depending on your needs. Read on to know what phones like the Oppo Find X9 Pro, the Vivo X300 Pro, and the iPhone 17 series bring to the table. Vivo X300 Pro, X300 smartphones are set to launch in India on December 2.(Vivo )

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro follows in the footsteps of the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Ultra. It brings a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main wide camera, a 200 MP 3.7x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera as well. The real magic is the Zeiss collaboration, which brings advanced portraits and much more, including portrait bokeh simulation and several other features.

The Vivo X300 Pro is easily one of the best camera phones you can get this year. It should definitely be under your consideration if you are looking for a camera-centric phone this year. It also helps that the phone packs other hardware features that are great in their own regard too.

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are some of the most consistent phones you can get for content creation, especially when it comes to video. This year, Apple has brought several new features as well, including the ability to shoot ProRes RAW video, which captures a huge amount of data and brings advanced flexibility for post-production, including the ability to grade footage in DaVinci Resolve.

The video quality is some of the very best you can get in the mobile flagship world. The photos are great too. You now get a new 4x telephoto lens, which is a 50 MP shooter. It can zoom up to 8x with lossless quality, bringing great zoom to the iPhone finally.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro, just like the Vivo X300 Pro, brings an advanced camera system; however, it is tuned by Hasselblad. The Hasselblad 200 MP telephoto camera allows for advanced zoom and stands at 3x optical quality. For the main camera, you get a 50 MP shooter and a 50 MP wide-angle lens. The phone captures great detail, and it also helps that it does the basics quite well, including offering a large 7,500 mAh battery, a premium design, great haptics, and more.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Now, Google Pixel has always been in the talks when it comes to powerful camera smartphones. The Pixel 10 Pro is no exception and brings a reliable camera experience consisting of a triple camera setup, a 50 MP wide camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5x 48 MP telephoto lens. What we have seen allows for great-looking images, the videos are much better than before as well, and overall you can expect some really consistent results.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro has certainly been a wildcard entry into the top camera phones this year. It brings a Ricoh collaboration. Yes, Ricoh GR is a camera maker known for its travel-centric cameras and film simulation, and it brings exactly that to the Realme GT 8 Pro with focal lengths like 40 mm, and 28 mm on offer.

With unique Ricoh GR looks like positive film, negative film, and high-contrast black and white, it is a super fun camera to shoot with, and I do not think you can go wrong with it. It also captures log video, so you are covered on the video side of things as well. It packs a triple camera setup, giving you a wide variety of focal lengths to choose from.