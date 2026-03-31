I used the POCO X8 Pro Max for 2 weeks and I only charged it once in 3 days!

Can a smartphone truly balance extreme performance, massive battery life, and a premium experience without cutting corners? That’s the question the Poco X8 Pro Max tries to answer, and in many ways, it comes surprisingly close. Poco X8 Pro Max review (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Over the years, Poco has built a reputation for delivering aggressive performance at competitive prices. But with the X8 Pro Max, the brand seems to be aiming a little higher, pushing into territory where expectations go beyond just speed. It’s no longer enough to be “fast for the price.” Users now expect a complete experience: good cameras, refined software, and a design that doesn’t scream compromise. After spending considerable time with the Poco X8 Pro Max as a daily driver, it’s clear this phone is ambitious. It gets a lot right, but also reminds you, occasionally, where the trade-offs lie. Unboxing the Poco X8 Pro Max Let’s start with something that immediately stands out, the box. In a time when most brands are removing chargers in the name of sustainability, Poco goes in the opposite direction. The Poco X8 Pro Max arrives in a fairly large bright black and yellow box, and it actually feels justified. Inside, you get a 100W fast charger, a USB cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a protective case. That 100W charger deserves special mention. It’s becoming increasingly rare to see such fast charging solutions bundled in-box, especially at this price point. Right from the start, Poco makes it clear that this phone is designed to deliver a complete, no-compromise package, at least on paper. Shop the Poco X8 Pro Max on Flipkart

Loading Suggestions... 1. Poco X8 Pro Max Loading Suggestions...

Poco X8 Pro Max: Specifications

Specification Details Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500S (3nm) RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage Rear Camera 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 20MP Battery 9000mAh (India variant) Charging 100W fast charging + reverse charging Operating System Android 16 with HyperOS Build & Protection Glass back, metal frame, IP68/IP69K rating Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6

Design and build: Premium feel with practical durability At first glance, the Poco X8 Pro Max doesn’t try too hard to stand out, and that works in its favour. The unit I used came in black, and it looks understated yet premium. The premium fiber glass back and scratch-resistant matte finish gives it a solid in-hand feel. It’s the kind of phone that doesn’t scream for attention but still manages to look classy when you notice it, especially the race track inspired stripes at the back. Despite packing a massive 9000mAh battery, the phone is surprisingly manageable. At 218 grams and 8.2mm thickness, it doesn’t feel as bulky as you’d expect. That’s an achievement in itself. What also adds to the experience is durability. The phone comes with IP68/IP69K ratings, which means it can handle dust and water exposure quite confidently. In fact, during usage, the device survived a couple of accidental drops without any visible damage. That’s not something you’d want to test deliberately, but it does give a sense of reassurance. There’s also a small design element that adds personality, the RGB lighting around the camera module. It’s subtle but noticeable, especially in low-light environments, and gives the phone a slightly playful edge without going overboard.

Poco X8 Pro Max review: RGB lights (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Display: Large, bright, and built for content consumption The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 17.35 cm AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s easily one of the highlights of the device. The screen is big, and that immediately makes it great for watching content, gaming, or even multitasking. Whether it’s streaming videos, browsing social media, or working on documents, the experience feels immersive. Brightness is another strong point here. With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, the display performs well even under harsh sunlight. During outdoor usage, visibility was never an issue, which is something that still can’t be said for many devices in this segment. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and fluid transitions. Switching between apps, navigating through menus, or even casual browsing feels seamless. You also have the option to switch to 60Hz if you want to conserve battery, which is a practical addition. The bezels are slim enough to enhance immersion without drawing attention to themselves. Overall, this is a display that delivers consistently well, no major complaints here.

Poco X8 Pro Max review: Display (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Performance: Where the X8 Pro Max truly shines If there’s one area where the Poco X8 Pro Max clearly flexes its muscles, it’s performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500S chipset built on a 3nm architecture, this phone is designed to handle demanding workloads. And in real-world usage, it lives up to that promise. Whether it’s heavy multitasking, high-end gaming, or running demanding applications, the phone doesn’t struggle. Apps open quickly, transitions are smooth, and there’s a sense of responsiveness that makes the device feel fast at all times. Gaming performance, in particular, is impressive. Titles like high-graphics shooters and open-world games run smoothly without noticeable lag. Extended gaming sessions also reveal another strength, the cooling system. The 3D IceLoop cooling technology does a commendable job of managing heat. Even after long gaming sessions of 3–4 hours, the device remains relatively comfortable to hold. That’s not something you can say about every performance-focused phone. There’s also an “Ultra Boost” gaming mode that pushes the device into a high-performance state. It ensures games run at their maximum potential, and the floating window feature allows you to access apps without leaving the game, small additions that enhance usability. Benchmark numbers are strong too, but more importantly, the real-world performance backs them up. For the price, this level of performance feels like a strong value proposition.

Poco X8 Pro Max review: Gaming mode (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Battery: The real headline feature The 9000mAh battery is, without a doubt, one of the biggest talking points of the Poco X8 Pro Max. In everyday usage, this translates to exceptional endurance. With moderate use, calls, social media, browsing, and some camera usage, the phone can easily last up to two to three days. That’s something very few smartphones can claim. Even for heavy users, getting through a full day without worrying about charging is almost guaranteed. Charging, despite the massive battery, is surprisingly quick thanks to the 100W fast charger. Going from 0 to 100 percent in around an hour feels impressive given the battery size. There’s also reverse charging support, effectively turning the phone into a power bank. It’s a practical feature, especially when you need to charge accessories or another phone on the go. That said, such a large battery does raise long-term questions around weight distribution and efficiency, but during testing, it didn’t negatively impact usability in a noticeable way.

Poco X8 Pro Max review: Reverse charging (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Reverse charging feature image Audio: Good, but with limitations The Poco X8 Pro Max comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, and for the most part, the audio experience is satisfactory. Sound output is balanced, and whether you’re watching videos or playing games, it does the job well. There’s decent clarity, and the stereo separation adds to the immersion. However, the “audio boost” feature, which pushes volume up to 400 percent, feels more like a gimmick than a genuinely useful addition. At higher levels, the sound starts to distort and loses clarity, making it less enjoyable. At normal levels, though, the audio system is perfectly usable and aligns with expectations for this segment. Camera, not too good but not too bad either This is where the Poco X8 Pro Max starts to show its limitations. The phone features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera. On paper, it sounds decent, but in real-world usage, the results are mixed. The main camera captures usable photos, especially in good lighting conditions. Colours are vibrant, and dynamic range is acceptable. However, consistency is an issue. At times, images appear slightly grainy or lack sharpness. There’s also a noticeable difference when compared to flagship camera phones, it simply doesn’t compete at that level. The ultra-wide camera is functional but not particularly impressive. It gets the job done for landscapes and group shots, but detail levels drop compared to the main sensor. The front camera performs adequately for selfies, with decent colour reproduction. Interestingly, post-processing does improve images to an extent. Colours look more appealing after processing, but it sometimes feels like the software is compensating for hardware limitations. It also offers AI image enhancement feature to improve image clarity. Overall, the camera setup is not bad, but it’s clearly not the focus of this phone. If photography is a priority, this might not be the best choice.

Poco X8 Pro Max review: Camera sample taken at Poco X8 Pro Launch. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Software: Powerful, but cluttered The software experience is a bit of a mixed bag. While the phone is capable and smooth in terms of performance, the presence of pre-installed third-party apps takes away from the premium feel. There are quite a few unwanted apps out of the box, and removing them manually can be a tedious process. This is something Poco has been known for, but on a device that otherwise feels high-end, it stands out more than usual. Once you get past that initial setup and clean-up, the experience improves. But first impressions matter, and this is an area where Poco could do better. Poco X8 Pro Max: Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life with 9000mAh capacity Camera performance is inconsistent Strong performance with Dimensity 9500S Pre-installed apps affect user experience Bright and immersive AMOLED display Audio boost feature feels unnecessary Premium design with solid durability Not the best option for photography-focused users 100W fast charging included in the box