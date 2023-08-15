Independence Day 2023: Jio, Vodafone Idea bring attractive offers for customers. Details

Telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have rolled out attractive offers for customers on the occasion of Independence Day, the country's 77th. Reliance Jio (File Photo)

While Jio customers can avail benefits under the Independence Offer 2023, Vi users get to enjoy benefits under the Big Freedom Sale on the Vi app.

Jio Independence Offer 2023

This ₹2999 annual plan comes with a validity of 365 days (one year). The daily data limit is 2.5GB, with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. On the subscriptions front, it comes with those for Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud.

Additionally, people get discounts on Swiggy (up to ₹100 on a purchase of ₹249), Yatra (up to ₹1500 on flights, 15% on domestic hotels, and which can go up to ₹4000), Ajio ( ₹200 on cart value of ₹999 on select products), Netmeds (20% on orders worth more than ₹999) and Reliance Digital (10% on domestic appliances and Audio accessories).

Vi Big Freedom Sale

Here, subscribers can enjoy additional benefits of up to 50GB on unlimited recharges of more than ₹199. Also, they get discounts of ₹50 on a recharge of ₹1449, and ₹75 on ₹3099.

A ‘Spin The Wheel’ contest, on the other hand, allows people to win a ₹3099 recharge pack, with a validity of one year. Bundled with the plan are additional data, a SonyLIV subscription, and more.

The Vi app is available for download on both Android and iOS.

