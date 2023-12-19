Insomniac games leak: Hackers demand $2 million, leak games until 2032

Insomniac Games, a game developer part of the PlayStation Studios has suffered a major leak where hackers who infiltrated the videogame developer have released a trove of data revealing the studio's plans for years to come. Insomniac Games, a game developer part of the PlayStation Studios has suffered a major leak.

Rhysida, a ransomware gang has reportedly leaked 1.67 terabytes of internal data containing more than 1.3 million files stolen from Insomniac, the Sony-owned studio behind games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2.

The hackers demanded Sony pay $2 million for the data after claiming responsibility for the attack last week and published the data online within minutes of passing its week deadline, reported Cyber Daily.

The leak includes personal employee data, internal emails and details of Insomniac’s anticipated games, with footage, plot details and game design all circulating on social media.

List of games revealed:

Venom spin-off

The first game on the list is the Venom spin-off scheduled to release in 2025, functioning as a side game akin to Miles Morales. In this instalment, players will assume the role of Venom, along with unnamed characters, confronting Carnage and seemingly dispelling speculations about a Spider-Man 2 expansion.

Wolverine

This one is set to hit the theatres in 2026, slightly later than anticipated by fans.

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man is targeting a late 2028 release along with the possibility of the film being divided into two parts.

Ratchet & Clank

Following Spider-Man 3, there's a forthcoming Ratchet & Clank game slated for 2029, potentially titled "Rag Tag Team." While details are scarce, it seems to depict Ratchet, Clank, Rivet, and Kit collaborating, echoing the teased alliance at the end of Rift Apart.

Spider-Man: The Great Web

The leaks also hint at "Spider-Man: The Great Web," Insomniac's multiplayer project with an undisclosed release date, as previously confirmed by the studio.

X-Men

An X-Men game in 2030, just four years after the release of the studio's Wolverine game seems to be in plans. Additionally, documents suggest Insomniac is planning a new IP between 2030 and 2032, providing a welcome change after an extensive period dedicated to Marvel titles.

This leak marks one of the biggest leaks in the gaming industry since the early gameplay reveal of GTA 6 in 2022.