‘Instagram down’: Users worldwide complain after accounts get suspended, platform says 'looking into it'

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 08:54 PM IST

Realtime online outage tracker DownDetector showed a surge in issues reported in the past hour, with maximum users facing a problem with their account login.

Instagram down: Users across the world complained after their accounts were suspended in an apparent outage.
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Instagram users across the globe on Monday faced a login error after many of them got a message saying ‘We suspended your account’. In a tweet, Instagram's communications team clarified, “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many users took to Twitter after the Meta-owned social media platform "suspended" their accounts.

“@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem,” wrote a user.

Realtime online outage tracker DownDetector showed a surge in issues reported in the past hour, with maximum users facing a problem with their account login. Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, the tracker showed.

This comes days after WhatsApp – another social media platform owned by Meta – suffered a massive outage.

