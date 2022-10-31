‘Instagram down’: Users worldwide complain after accounts get suspended, platform says 'looking into it'

Instagram users across the globe on Monday faced a login error after many of them got a message saying ‘We suspended your account’. In a tweet, Instagram's communications team clarified, “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many users took to Twitter after the Meta-owned social media platform "suspended" their accounts.

“@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem,” wrote a user.

@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it's just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/ZSRjIaHNwH — Pradeep Chaudhary (@impradeep90) October 31, 2022 anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

Realtime online outage tracker DownDetector showed a surge in issues reported in the past hour, with maximum users facing a problem with their account login. Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, the tracker showed.

This comes days after WhatsApp – another social media platform owned by Meta – suffered a massive outage.

