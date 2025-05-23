Intel launches new Xeon 6 chips featuring company’s PCT tech for AI performance boost

Intel, on May 22, unveiled three new additions to its Intel Xeon 6 CPU family. These are intended to manage GPU-powered AI systems. Intel says that these new processors come with Performance-cores (P-cores) and feature Intel’s Priority Core Turbo (PCT) technology and Intel Speed Select Technology - Turbo Frequency, which delivers customisable CPU core frequency. We have GPU performance as AI workloads increase. Here are the details. Intel Xeon 6776P was chosen as the host CPU for Nvidia DGX B300(Intel)

Intel Xeon 6776P As Host CPU For NVIDIA DGX B300

Intel says that the Intel Xeon 6776P was chosen as the host CPU for Nvidia DGX B300, which is the company's latest-gen AI-accelerated system. Intel says that this allows for managing, orchestrating, and supporting AI-accelerated systems for Nvidia's DGX B300. This is possible due to the memory capacity and bandwidth that the Xeon 6776P offers.

New Intel Xeon 6 Chips: Key Details

Intel also claims that Xeon 6 processors offer up to 128 performance cores per CPU and support 30 percent faster memory speed than before. Thanks to high-capacity configurations, memory bandwidth with MRDIMMs, and Compute Express Link. Intel also says that these offer 20% more PCIe lanes than the former generation of Xeon processors. This, of course, facilitates faster data transfer. Intel added that these CPUs support FP16 precision arithmetic, which enables efficient data pre-processing and CPU performance during workloads.

How Priority Core Turbo (PCT) Technology Helps

Intel claims that the “introduction of PCT, paired with Intel SST-TF, marks a significant leap forward in AI system performance.” And that “PCT allows for dynamic prioritization of high-priority cores, enabling them to run at higher turbo frequencies.” It added, “In parallel, lower-priority cores operate at base frequency, ensuring optimal distribution of CPU resources. This capability is critical for AI workloads that demand sequential or serial processing, feeding GPUs faster and improving overall system efficiency.”

