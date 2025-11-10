Intel sues ex-employee for stealing $250,000 worth of confidential data - All details

Intel has filed a lawsuit against ex-software engineer Jinfeng Luo, accusing him of stealing around 18,000 confidential files, including documents labelled “Intel Top Secret,” just before leaving the company. The chipmaker is seeking $250,000 in damages and the return of all stolen data. Intel accuses ex-engineer of stealing 18,000 secret files worth $250,000.

According to The Mercury News report, Luo worked at Intel from 2014 until his termination in July 2024, part of the company’s recent layoffs amid cost-cutting measures. According to Intel, he copied the files from his work laptop to a network-attached storage device (NAS) days before his departure. Intel’s security systems initially blocked his attempts, but he reportedly bypassed the restrictions three days later. The breach was discovered soon after, and Intel attempted multiple contacts through calls, emails, and letters without success.

Also read:OnePlus 15 price in India tipped online ahead of November 13 launch: Here’s what to expect

Previous Incidents and Current Status

This case follows a similar incident at Intel, where a former engineer was fined $34,000 and placed on probation for taking confidential information that later surfaced at Microsoft. Luo’s current location is unknown, and he has not responded to the allegations. Intel says the lawsuit is necessary to protect its intellectual property and ongoing semiconductor projects.

Also read:5 Ways to figure out who’s on someone’s Snapchat best friends list

Intel’s Expansion in India

In other news, Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a virtual meeting with Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan to discuss the company’s plans for semiconductor and AI expansion in India. The talks align with India’s efforts under the India Semiconductor Mission and IndiaAI initiative.

Also read: How AI chatbots outsmart Google’s search rankings in finding information

The India Semiconductor Mission, approved in 2021 with an investment of Rs. 76,000 crore, aims to boost chip manufacturing, design, and research. By 2025, India will have inaugurated its first 3-nanometer chip design centres in Noida and Bengaluru, while five semiconductor production units are under construction.