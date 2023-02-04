Interpol says it will now probe crime in Metaverse too: Report

Global police agency Interpol is now investigating how it can probe crime occurring in the Metaverse. According to author Neal Stephenson, a Metaverse is an all-encompassing digital world which exists parallel to the real world.



The Interpol has built its own virtual reality space to help users train and attend virtual meetings, a BBC report stated. Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock said it was really important for the agency to not be left behind as the criminals are sophisticated and professional, quickly adapting to any new technological tool available to commit crime.

The new virtual reality space only accessed through secure servers helps police officers to experience Metaverse, giving them an idea of what crimes that could take place and how they could be handled.



Talking about crimes that could take place in Metaverse, Interpol's innovation and technology director Dr Madan Oberoi said there have been cases of sexual harassment in the digital world. However, he added that it is difficult to apply the definition of crimes which happen in physical space in Metaverse.

Oberoi added that among the big challenges faced by Interpol was awareness about the problems. He said that if law enforcement agencies want to help people hurt in the Metaverse, they should first learn about it.

The Interpol secretary general said the global police agency will be critical in probing Metaverse crimes in the future. He added that cybercrime is international by nature as almost all of the cases have an international dimension.

