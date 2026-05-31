Intex Thriller 1300 review: A party speaker that puts bass before flashy design

Party speakers are often judged by one thing before anything else: how much bass they can deliver. Everything else comes later. The Intex Thriller 1300 understands that very well. This is not a speaker designed for casual background listening or a quiet evening at home. It is built for people who want their music to be felt as much as heard. Intex Thriller 1300 is built for bass lovers By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Priced at ₹30,999, the Intex Thriller 1300 enters a segment where buyers expect powerful sound, plenty of features, and enough output to keep a party going for hours. After spending some time with it, what stood out to me wasn't just the sheer volume it can produce, but the fact that Intex has managed to pack in a surprisingly complete package without pushing the price too high.

Built to handle the party The Thriller 1300 is not a small speaker by any means, and its size becomes apparent the moment you take it out of the box. A large part of that comes down to the massive 10 inch woofer sitting inside, accompanied by additional drivers that help deliver the speaker's powerful output.

Despite being made from polycarbonate, the overall build quality feels sturdy. The exterior has a rugged, grainy texture that not only looks durable but also gives the speaker a sturdy feel. It may not be the most stylish party speaker on the market, but it certainly feels like one that is built to last.

The weight is substantial, but thankfully Intex has made moving the speaker much easier. The built in wheels and retractable trolley handle allow you to move the speaker around without much effort, while the additional carrying handles on top are useful whenever you need to lift it over stairs or place it somewhere the wheels cannot reach. Considering the size and weight of the unit, these thoughtful additions make a noticeable difference in day to day use.