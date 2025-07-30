iOS 18 update now available: Crucial for iPhone users to prevent serious problems

Apple has released a critical software update, iOS 18.6, for iPhone users, patching over 20 security vulnerabilities that could potentially expose sensitive data, crash apps, or allow unauthorised access to device functions. Although no active exploits have been reported yet, experts are urging users to install the update immediately to avoid future risks. Apple is currently gearing up to roll out iOS 26 update.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

iOS 18.6 plugs major security holes

The new update addresses a wide range of issues, including a serious Accessibility bug that could cause a user's passcode to be read aloud through VoiceOver. Another vulnerability, related to the handling of maliciously crafted audio files, could lead to memory corruption and system instability.

Apple has also patched eight WebKit-related flaws. These could allow attackers to steal personal information, crash the Safari browser, or manipulate web content in ways that were not intended. WebKit is the underlying engine for Safari and many other apps, making these fixes particularly significant.

A must-install for iPhone and iPad users

Apple has made the iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates available to all compatible devices, including iPhone 11 models and newer, and iPads that support iPadOS 18. Users on older iPads who are unable to upgrade to iPadOS 18.6 can instead download iPadOS 17.7.9, which includes many of the same crucial fixes.

To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions. Apple recommends backing up your device beforehand to avoid any data loss during installation.

macOS Sequoia and more receive parallel updates

The company has also released macOS Sequoia 15.6, which fixes over 80 security vulnerabilities, along with updates for macOS Sonoma (14.7.7) and macOS Ventura (13.7.7) for older Macs. Other platforms, including watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6, also received important security patches.

Why this update matters

Though none of the vulnerabilities have been actively exploited "in the wild", Apple emphasises the importance of staying up to date. A single unpatched bug can offer attackers a backdoor into your device.

As Apple stated in its security bulletin: “Installing the latest software updates is one of the most important steps users can take to protect their devices and personal information.”

In short, if you're using an iPhone, download iOS 18.6 now, it could save you from serious trouble down the line.