iPad Air M3 launched: Apple creates new performance record for tablets

In surprising news, Apple has launched the new generation iPad Air and iPad 11 model globally with new accessories. Just yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a teaser video for a new product launch that said,“There’s something in the AIR.” This new product was expected to be the upgraded version of MacBook Air. However, today, the tech giant has announced awaited iPad models with upgraded specifications and features. The new iPad Air has received significant performance upgrades over the iPad Air with M1. The new model is powered by the M3 chip, which is claimed to be 2x faster and more efficient in comparison to the older iPad Air model. Therefore, know about what the latest iPad Air has in store for the users. Know what the new iPad Air with M3 chip has in store for users.(Apple)

iPad Air M3: Specifications and features

The M3-powered iPad Air will come in two sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch, with a Retina True Tone display, offering up to 500nits peak brightness. The new M3 chip comes with an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB RAM, offering a powerful performance. Apple says the new chip makes the iPad Air up to 35% faster in CPU performance and up to 40% faster in graphics performance in comparison to the M1 chip. Apple said, “For graphics-intensive rendering workflows, iPad Air with M3 offers up to 4x faster performance than iPad Air with M1, enabling more accurate lighting, reflections, shadows, and extremely realistic gaming experiences.”

The latest iPad Air features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front camera that includes Retina Flash with True Tone. The iPad will run on iPadOS 18, providing users with support for Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Image Wand, Image Playground, Writing Tools, ChatGPT integration and much more.

The M3 iPad Air will also support accessories such as the new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. The new Magic Keyboard comes with a built-in trackpad and a new 14-key function row for easy access to features such as screen brightness and volume controls.

iPad Air M3 price in India and availability

The M3 iPad Air will come in four storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 11-inch iPad Air comes at a starting price of Rs. 59900 for the Wi-Fi model, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will be priced at Rs. 74900. The 13-inch iPad Air will come at Rs. 79900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 94900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The pre-order for the new iPad Air with M3 is starting today, March 4 and the official sale will start on March 12.