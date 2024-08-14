iPhone 16, iPhone SE 4 may pose threat to iPhone 15’s longevity: Here’s why

Last year Apple launched the iPhone 15 series with new upgrades, designs, and features over its predecessor. However, with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4 launching in the coming months, the standard iPhone 15 models may become obsolete faster due to competition with new-gen iPhones. The new iPhone models are slated to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Pro-like features, design, and more. However, the iPhone 15 is not compatible to support the upcoming advanced features, making it similar to all the other older generation models. Here are 5 reasons why the iPhone 15 should feel threatened by the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4.(Bloomberg)

Despite being a year older, the standard iPhone 15 is at huge risk of becoming obsolete very quickly than the other older generation models. Check out the reason why iPhone 15 buyers may lose interest after the iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4 launch.

Why iPhone 15 may get obsolete faster

Next month Apple is launching the iPhone 16 series with all-new chipsets and AI features to all the models. On the other hand, the affordable iPhone series, which is the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to launch next year with some of the Pro model features. Here are 5 reasons why these two upcoming smartphone models are a threat to iPhone 15:



1. iPhone 15 to miss out on Apple Intelligence: Despite being the latest generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 faces hardware compatibility issues for Apple intelligence. Although the smartphone is getting iOS 18 features, it will not support AI features which has now become the main highlight of owning an iPhone. This reason may affect iPhone 15 sales which may result in early obsolete decisions.

2. All iPhone 16 to come with AI features: While only iPhone 15 Pro models are getting Apple Intelligence, the upcoming iPhone 16 standard models will also get AI due to the new A18 series chipset. Therefore, if the iPhone 16 is introduced at a similar price point as the iPhone 15, then customers would prefer buying the new gen due to its advanced features and better performance.

3. iPhone SE 4 to become the new iPhone 15 rival: This new iPhone SE 4 is speculated to launch early next year with a design similar to the iPhone 14 and a form factor like the iPhone 16. In terms of design, Apple may bring an improved OLED display, Dynamic Island, and probably an Action Button as well which is not available in the iPhone 15. Therefore, from a design perspective, the iPhone SE 4 may look more attractive than the iPhone 15.

4. iPhone SE 4 performance and AI features: The smartphone is speculated to feature an A18 series chipset similar to the iPhone 16, which may again provide a better performance to the smartphone. There are also rumours that the smartphone is expected to be designed to support Apple Intelligence.

5. iPhone SE 4 would be affordable: Since the smartphone may get all the latest features at a lesser price than the iPhone 15, then again the buyers may have the option to select between iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4. Therefore, these 5 reasons could bring the end of iPhone 15 early as it lacks all the new upcoming features and it is still available at a premium price point.