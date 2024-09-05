iPhone 16 is almost here, but should you upgrade annually? 5 things you should keep in mind

Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 16 models are all set to launch on 9 September—at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ Apple event. Many will be excited to get their hands on the new products, upgrading from older iPhone models, but as things stand, an “upgrade” may not be necessary after all. Yes, there are a plethora of reasons why you might reconsider upgrading to the latest and greatest—especially when you consider the support iPhones receive from Apple. Let’s explore why you should not upgrade to the latest iPhones every year, and save your hard-earned money, with four key reasons. iPhone 16 is expected to bring incremental changes over the iPhone 15 lineup, particularly for the iPhone 16 Pro models.(AFP)

iPhones often offer incremental upgrades, and the iPhone 16 series is expected to follow suit

The iPhone 16 models are expected to offer incremental upgrades over the iPhone 15 series, particularly the Pro models. You will get the same titanium build quality, similar cameras, and even the similar 3nm chipset—the A18 Pro (compared to the 3nm A17 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro). Yes, the displays are expected to be larger at 6.3 inches and 6.7 inches, but is that enough of a reason to splurge another lakh or more on an upgrade? I don’t think so, and I don’t believe Apple wants users to upgrade every year either.

You contribute to more landfill and e-waste

More often than not, consumers end up upgrading simply because they are bored of their smartphones, discarding perfectly functional products only to replace them with shiny new ones. Yes, Apple focuses heavily on reducing its overall carbon footprint and contributing to resource recycling, but one can’t deny that upgrading every year adds to landfills and e-waste. This is a major problem for the Earth going forward, and if you are concerned about saving the environment, consider switching phones only when they are no longer functional or when you truly need a specific new feature.

Most iOS features end up on older devices

Yes, Apple sometimes reserves new, marketing-heavy features like Cinematic Mode for the latest smartphones, but most new iOS features eventually appear on older devices as well, thanks to Apple’s excellent support. Even with this year’s situation, the iPhone 15 Pro, which is currently the flagship model, will receive the same Apple Intelligence features as the iPhone 16 series. So, if you’re considering upgrading to the iPhone 16 just for AI features, think again before spending around a lakh on a brand-new device.

The money and value game

Have you ever calculated your spending on electronics? Chances are, you’re spending more than you should, which can easily be avoided by refraining from upgrading every year. It goes without saying, but if you use a phone like the iPhone 15 Pro for around 3-5 years, that’s when you truly get your money’s worth.

Imagine selling the iPhone 15 Pro in the offline market for under ₹60,000 or exchanging it for even less when the iPhone 16 Pro comes out—you lose over half the amount you originally paid. And for what? A mostly similar device that performs marginally better than your old phone for another lakh or more? This is something consumers should keep in mind before splurging. It’s always a good idea to upgrade only when your device is no longer functional or when you get an exceptional deal that saves a lot of money.