iPhone 16 launch: Price in India, when to pre-order, sale date and all key info

iPhone 16 is here in all its glory, and Apple has left no stone unturned to highlight the array of software-centric Apple Intelligence AI features it includes, alongside the hardware upgrades. Apple has also revamped the colour options for the iPhone 16 vanilla models. The new colours are more saturated and will likely appeal more to consumers compared to last year’s more muted, pastel shades. The iPhone 16 Pro models have also debuted in an all-new Desert Titanium finish, which is a blend of gold and brown. These new colours, hardware, and software upgrades will certainly attract many new buyers and drive pre-order sales for Apple. iPhone 16 Pro now comes in an all-new Desert Titanium finish.(Apple )

But how do you order them? Can you order them right now? Well, pre-orders haven’t opened yet for Indians; read on to find out when you can start pre-ordering these new phones and when you can expect delivery.

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order Information

If you want to order any of the iPhone 16 series models—whether it's the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max—you will need to visit the Apple India website at 5:30 pm IST on September 13 to place your order. Public service announcement: order yours as quickly as possible unless you are prepared to wait several weeks. This is especially true for the Pro models. Last year, we saw huge demand for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, pushing delivery dates well beyond November. So, if you want one around the launch, be quick with your order.

Alternatively, you can reserve a unit by contacting an offline store in your area; this could be an Apple reseller like Imagine or a third-party retail partner. However, be cautious, as many offline stores tend to push bundles at launch, offering expensive accessories. Be aware of what you’re getting into.

iPhone 16 Series Price in India

iPhone 16 Pro prices have surprised some buyers in India, as for the first time, Apple has launched a mainline iPhone at a lower price than the previous flagship. The iPhone 16 Pro costs ₹1,19,900 for the base 128GB model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB base costs ₹1,44,900, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 for the 128GB model, respectively. While the vanilla model prices are the same as the iPhone 15 prices from last year, the iPhone 16 Pro models have seen a price drop, now costing around ₹10,000 less compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models.