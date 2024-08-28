iPhone 16 launching as Apple’s first AI phone: Is Apple Intelligence worth it?

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series at the upcoming Apple event 2024 on September 9. The iPhone launch will be marked as a historic event for Apple as it will announce its first AI-powered iPhone after years of planning. Apple has been working to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices for a very long time, while competitors like Google and Samsung are already ahead of the curve, whereas Apple is just getting started. Know if you should buy the upcoming iPhone 16 models for Apple Intelligence. ( Sam Kohl/@iupdate)

Although Apple is a little late to join the AI race, the upcoming Apple Intelligence features look future-centric, innovative, and competitive at the same time. However, is it worth buying the iPhone 16 models just for Apple intelligence? Let’s check out what Apple claims to offer with the iPhone 16 launch.

Should you buy iPhone 16 models for Apple Intelligence?

As iPhone users wait for iOS 18 and iPhone 16, the biggest highlight for the upcoming Apple event is “Apple Intelligence.” Apple recently shared the Glowtime event invite that hinted towards the new Siri design and Apple Intelligence. The company has already showcased several AI-powered features at the June WWDC 2024 event which are expected to be rolled out with iPhone 16 series in September. While the new AI features may revolutionise iPhone usage, however, it may not deliver the expected results in the initial stages.

Apple recently released the iOS 18.1 beta for developers and public beta users, however, the company did not roll out all the announced AI features. For starters, we saw the AI writing tools, call recording and transcription in the Notes app, the AI summary feature in Safari, and others. We have already seen these features on Google and Samsung devices, and they tend to work exceptionally well. However, for iPhones, it could be very demanding in terms of hardware constraints. Several reports claim that AI-powered features would require a huge amount of memory storage that may add stress to the CPU performance. To run powerful AI features, a smartphone requires at least 2GB of free storage space.

Furthermore, Apple Intelligence will not be offered to iPhone 16 models out of the box as it is expected to officially roll out in October with the iOS 18.1 update. Furthermore, all AI features will only be available by the end of 2024 or by the first half of 2025. You must also note that last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not compatible with Apple Intelligence, showcasing a big gap between last year’s iPhones and the upcoming iPhone 16.

Now, in upcoming iOS 18 beta releases, we expect that Apple will roll out other AI features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, and others.