Tue, Sept 16, 2025
iPhone 16 likely to be sold under Rs. 50,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 11:08 am IST

iPhone 16 buyers may get an impressive deal during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Know about the expect discount and offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is starting next week, from September 23, 2025. This is one of the biggest festive sales of the year, bringing massive discounts and deals on electronic products across categories. While you may have a couple of products listed to purchase during the sale, many smartphone buyers may have been planning to get last year’s iPhone 16 model, due to the speculated discount. While Flipkart is yet to reveal the iPhone 16 price drop during the sale, we expect that it will be available at under Rs. 50,000, allowing buyers to get a great deal on a flagship phone.

Smartphone buyers may grab an iPhone 16 at under Rs. 50,000 during the Flipkart sale.(Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The iPhone 16 was originally launched at Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB variant. However, after the iPhone 17 launch, the price was reduced to Rs. 69,990. Now, the iPhone 16 model is already available at a discounted price of Rs. 51,999, which is already a steal deal for an upgrade. In addition, buyers can also get 5% cashback on the Flipkart SBI Credit Card.

Now, during the Flipkart sale, we expect the iPhone 16 price to go down with exclusive sale offers, bank discounts, and exchange offers. Therefore, buyers may get the iPhone 16 under Rs. 50,000, which is quite an impressive deal if true. However, we have to wait a couple more days to get an exact number on the discounts.

As we wait for the iPhone 16 price reveal for the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has revealed the discount price for the iPhone 16 Pro model, which may be quite compelling for buyers.

iPhone 16 Pro discount during Flipkart sale

The iPhone 16 Pro originally retails for Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Flipkart sale, the flagship will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 69,999. Therefore, buyers will be getting huge deals on iPhone 16 models during the sale.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
