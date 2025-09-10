iPhone 16 Pro Max gets big price cut after iPhone 17 Pro Max launch- Check deals and offers

Apple has officially launched the new generation of iPhone, the iPhone 17 series, in India. With new models coming, the previous generation iPhones are expected to get a significant price cut on e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart. However, just a few minutes into the iPhone 17 Pro Max introduction, Amazon has drastically reduced the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max model, bringing a steal deal offer for buyers planning to buy an older generation iPhone. Therefore, check out the latest deals and discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro Max as the new generation model has officially been launched. Check out this huge iPhone 16 Pro Max price drop on Amazon after the iPhone 17 series launch in India.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Pro Max discount: A practical upgrade

The iPhone 16 Pro Max originally retails for Rs. 1,44,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. However, it's available at just Rs. 1, 30,900 on Amazon, giving buyers a whopping 10% discount on a flagship-grade smartphone. This discount comes soon after the iPhone 17 Pro Max debut, giving buyers a more practical choice for a smartphone upgrade.

In addition to the e-commerce discount, the buyers can also grab 5% back with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of Amazon’s exchange offer and get up to Rs. 45350 off on the iPhone 16 Pro Max model. However, the exchange rate will be based on your old smartphone’s model and working conditions.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Should you upgrade?

Design: Apple has finally refreshed the design for its pro models, bringing a refined aluminium unibody build to iPhone 17 Pro Max. Whereas the iPhone 16 Pro has a traditional iPhone design with a titanium frame.

Display: Both models feature a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is more scratch-resistant than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup that includes an 8x telephoto zoom lens.

Performance and battery: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by an A18 Pro chip, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by an A19 Pro chip, both offering flagship performance. In terms of battery life, the new-gen has a best-ever battery on an iPhone, offering greater battery life than the iPhone 16 Pro Max