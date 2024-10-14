iPhone 16 Pro Max stock scarcity in India: Retailers charging 10,000 over MRP nearly a month after sales started

It's been nearly a month since iPhone 16 series sales began, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still difficult to purchase unless you're willing to pay a markup of around ₹10,000 above the MRP. This is the situation across several cities, including Tier-1 cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, as well as other cities like Jaipur. We contacted multiple retailers from across the country to investigate the situation. There are several nuances, such as customers preferring specific models and colours. Read on to find out which models are the most popular, what are “global/international” models, and what you may need to pay if you want an iPhone 16 Pro in your pocket right now. The iPhone 16 Pro Max in the new Desert Titanium colour seems to be the most in-demand iPhone in India.(Vishal Mathur/HT)

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

₹ 10,000 Markup On iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium, Retailers Say

We spoke to a popular Jaipur-based retailer, operating out of Ganpati Plaza (a hub for mobile phone sales in Jaipur). The shopkeeper, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that Indian stocks of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are difficult to procure, leading to inflated prices—nearly a month after sales began. "Indian iPhone 16 Pro Max units are being sold for a minimum ₹10,000 above the MRP," the shopkeeper disclosed.

We also inquired about which variant and colourway were the most popular, and unsurprisingly, the new Desert Titanium colour seems to have captured the attention of Indian buyers more than any other. This is particularly because it is largely the only way to distinguish the iPhone 16 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro, apart from the Camera Control feature. In terms of models, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB, which retails for ₹1,44,900, has emerged as the most popular choice this year, based on what offline retailers have told us.

We also learned that a "black" markup applies to most iPhone 16 Pro Max colours, although colours like Black Titanium and Natural Titanium carry a lower markup. "There’s still a ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 markup on the other colours," the store owner revealed.

We confirmed this with a New Delhi-based retailer with a significant social media presence, who shared similar insights.

Also Read: You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

Store Owners Publicly Demanding Markup Prices

A screenshot from a Thane-based store owner lists the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB in White Titanium for ₹1,55,000— ₹10,000 more than the MRP—confirming what we've observed at other storefronts across the country. However, it's interesting to note that the iPhone 16 Pro is being sold at MRP. This suggests that demand for the smaller 6.3-inch Pro variant isn’t as high as for the Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max markup prices as high as 1.55 lakh.(Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Meanwhile, it’s important to understand that these store owners are not entirely at fault and are simply responding to customer demands. Due to ongoing stock shortages, a trend that has persisted for several years around launch time, these shopkeepers often acquire stock from third-party suppliers at higher prices than usual. As a result, they are forced to add a markup when customers urgently want to purchase a phone.

Shopkeepers Have “Global” iPhone 16 Pro Models As An Alternative

You may have come across reports of iPhone 16 Pro Max models in Desert Titanium being confiscated at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. In multiple instances, passengers were caught smuggling unboxed iPhone 16 Pro Max units into India. Why? Well, the phones are significantly cheaper in places like the UAE and Hong Kong, enabling people to buy them there and sell them in India at inflated prices. While this isn't a problem when done for personal use with one or two phones, it becomes tax evasion when done in larger quantities. The Indian government loses tax revenue, prompting customs departments at airports to be constantly vigilant.

With that in mind, be aware that these "global" or "imported" iPhones often end up in offline storefronts, where shopkeepers sell them through "cash deals" only. These international iPhones come with a full warranty and are non-activated but are often sold without boxes. Units with boxes are available but typically cost ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 more.

There is, however, a strong incentive for customers to buy these units. Not only are they cheaper than Indian iPhone models, but they are also available easily, especially around the launch period. When we asked the Jaipur-based retailer if they had a handset in stock, they mentioned that a "global" model—likely from the US or UAE—was readily available.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

Apple India Website Shows iPhone 16 Pro Max Delivery Dates for November

If you visit the Apple India website and check the delivery dates for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you’ll find dates ranging from 2nd to 9th November—a waiting time of 17 to 24 days. With the festive season in full swing in India, many buyers don't have the patience to wait and end up paying over the MRP, making an already expensive device even more exorbitant.

If you want an iPhone 16 Pro Max directly from Apple, expect to wait at least two weeks or so.(Apple India Website)

This surge in demand aligns with reports from analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo. Last week, Kuo noted that demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models is comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro models from 2023.

Based on past trends, demand typically subsides by December, so if you're not in a hurry to buy a new iPhone, we recommend waiting a month or two. Alternatively, your best option might be to place an order directly with Apple India and wait for a couple of weeks for delivery.