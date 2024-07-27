iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Camera, chipset and what upgrades to expect from Apple in 2024

Many of you are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 16 series as leaks and rumours have created much hype about the upcoming devices. Well, in just about a month, Apple is expected to officially launch the iPhone 16 series with some major upgrades. However, every year the much-awaited excitement stays for what the “Pro Max” model of the new generation will look like. Over the months, we have come across several leaks about the iPhone 16 Pro Max which showcased some major boosts. However, to get a greater understanding of the upcoming upgrades, we must compare the leaked specs with the current iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a clear vision of what we should be expecting from the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. Should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max now at a lesser price or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Here’s a detailed specifications comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max based on the rumours.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: What to expect

Design and Display: For starters, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely retain the same design with a triple camera setup, titanium frame, dynamic island, and a flat-screen. However, there are some changes which may entice buyers. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a bigger 6.9-inch display instead of last year’s 6.7-inch display.

With increased size, the weight of the device is also expected to bump from 221 grams to 225 grams. However, with a newer generation, Apple is rumoured to integrate slimmer bezels in comparison to its predecessors and the newer variant may get a Liquid Retina XDR display with Samsung’s new M14 OLED panel

Also read: iPhone 15 Pro price drops in India along with iPhone 14: Here's how much Apple is charging now

Apart from the measurements, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to come with a new “Capture Button” which may be placed on the right side of the smartphone. Although not much about the new button has been revealed, it is expected to help users easily capture photos or video.h

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced in four colour ways: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple is expected to replace the Blue Titanium with a new Rose colour variant.



Camera: As per rumours the iPhone 16 Pro Max cameras are expected to get a major upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Leaks suggest that this year, the ultra-wide camera will get special attention from Apple. With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we may get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera in replacement of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 12MP ultra-wide camera. The sensor size is also expected to be improved from 1/3.6-inch to 1/2.6-inch. Furthermore, the lens glare is expected to be refined with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may also get an improved version of the 48MP main camera over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are also rumours about the upcoming Pro Max model to feature a new “Tetraprism” camera for enhanced zoom capabilities. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 12MP periscope camera with a 120mm telephoto lens and 5x optical zoom.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem



Performance and software: iPhone 16 Pro Max’s performance segment will also witness a boost from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple may announce a more powerful chipset with A18 Pro this year. The new chip is expected to be fabricated with a second-gen 3nm process. The new chipset is expected to provide faster and better performance in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro chipset. While both smartphones will support Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a chipset with an upgraded Neural Engine for advanced processing and complex task management. Finally, both iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max are eligible for the iOS 18 update and its new features which were announced at the WWDC 2024 event. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely support Wi-Fi 7, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G modem, and more to upgrade the overall user experience.



Battery: This year, Apple has also upgraded the battery size and charging speed for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new smartphone is expected to get an upgraded 4676mAh battery from last year’s 4422mAh battery. Furthermore, the maximum charging speed is also being refined from 25W to 40W wired charging and the MagSafe charging will be improved from 15W to 20W charging which showcases a significant increase. Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a better battery life and faster charging speed in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max price

In terms of pricing the iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced at a starting price of Rs.159900 for the 256GB storage variant. While the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the upcoming Pro model may experience a price hike. In the US, it is expected to be a $100 price increase. However, for India, it is yet to be determined.



Written by: Aishwarya Panda, HT Tech