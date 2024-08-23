iPhone 16 series launch: 5 reasons why iPhone 16 may be a better buy over iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series is set to be unveiled next month in September, and many are already getting excited about what to expect from the next-generation flagships. However, as good as the vanilla models could turn out to be, many will naturally gravitate towards the iPhone 16 Pro models due to the myriad extras they will offer over the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Owing to this, buyers may end up splurging without realising that they don’t need the ‘Pro’ features, or without knowing what features that the vanilla models will bring. So, here are five reasons to consider before opting for the more expensive models. Read on. iPhone 16 could pack in a slew of new features compared to the iPhone 15. (Image By: Sam Kohl/@iupdate)

1. You Don’t Use The Telephoto Lens Or Shoot ProRes LOG Video

This is a primary difference between Pro and non-Pro models these days, apart from the build. With the iPhone 16 series, this will be no exception. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a 5x telephoto lens, alongside the wide and ultra-wide shooters. If you rarely use the telephoto lens or don’t plan to, the vanilla iPhone 16 models with the wide and ultra-wide shooters will be sufficient. Additionally, if you need extra reach, iPhones these days crop into the sensors to offer lossless digital zoom up to 2x, which should suffice.

ProRes LOG is another feature that may not make it to the vanilla models, but if you haven’t heard of it or don’t plan to shoot in that setting, you might not need to spend extra on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

2. You Don’t Care About ProMotion 120Hz Display

For the fourth year in a row, Apple is expected to offer 60Hz panels with the vanilla iPhones. If you don’t care about the ProMotion panels that the Pro models have featured since the iPhone 13 Pro, this difference won’t matter much to you.

Many consumers simply can’t tell the difference between a 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, and thanks to iOS’s fluid animations, this difference stands out less compared to some Android phones. If you are one of these people, the 60Hz vanilla iPhone 16 will be ideal, especially with the savings.

3. All iPhone 16 Models Are Expected To Get The Capture Button

New hardware additions can be exciting, and this year, Apple might introduce a new button called the Capture Button for all four iPhone models, based on recent reports. This means that if you choose the more affordable standard models, you won’t miss out on much and may still enjoy features like half-press to focus and haptic feedback on click.

4. A18 Chipsets And Apple Intelligence For All Models

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple may use A18 chipsets for both the standard and Pro models, based on 3nm architecture. While the Pro models might receive the A18 Pro, the A18 will still be an impressive performer, similar to the A17 Pro from last year. The performance increase may not matter to most people, especially since iPhones continue to be fluid several years after you start using them.

Additionally, this is expected to allow Apple Intelligence features to be present across the lineup. Apple wouldn’t want its latest vanilla models to lack its latest software flagship features, so if you were planning on buying a standard iPhone 16, you will still enjoy the latest generative AI capabilities.

5. iPhone 16 Pro Could End Costing More Than iPhone 15 Pro

Several reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro could end up costing more than the iPhone 15 Pro, which starts at $999 or ₹1,29,800. This is because Apple may only offer the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro as the base model and eliminate the 128GB option from the lineup, which could increase the cost. So, if you don’t want to splurge around the rumoured price of $1,100, the standard iPhone 16 models could be the ideal choice. That said, these are just rumours at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt.