iPhone 16 series launch soon: Apple Intelligence features you will get after first update

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event is scheduled for September 9, 2024, during which the company is expected to showcase several new generation products including the iPhone 16 series. While we all are waiting for the iPhone 16, the much-awaited hype is for Apple Intelligence which includes the company’s advanced AI-powered features. At the June WWDC 2024 event, Apple showcased several capabilities of Apple Intelligence, creating hype among iPhone users and making it another reason for smartphone buyers to upgrade to the new iPhone 16 models. Know what Apple Intelligence features are coming to the iPhone 16 series and when they are expected to roll out. (HT Tech)

Therefore, let’s recall what Apple Intelligence features will be coming to the upcoming iPhone 16 models and when all features are expected to be rolled out to the users.

Apple Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16

At the September 9 launch event, iPhone 16 will run iOS 18 out of the box. However, users will not get Apple Intelligence instantly as it will be rolled out with the October iOS 18.1 update. Currently, the iOS 18.1 update is in eta and Apple is gradually testing all the upcoming Apple Intelligence features. In the Beta version, not all AI features are available which was showcased at the WWDC.

Therefore, during the first wave of Apple Intelligence, we may see AI features such as summarising emails, texts, and notifications, AI writing tools, Clean Up feature which removes unwanted objects from the image, call recording and transcription, smart replies, and more. Furthermore, we will see a new Siri design, however, we don’t expect the smarter Siri version to be rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update. So when can we expect more Apple intelligence features?

Well, according to a Tech Radar report, Siri 2.0 with Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT integration will not be rolled out until the iOS 18.4 update. With the second wave of Apple Intelligence, we will see more advanced AI features with AI image generation which will be called Image Playground, Genmoji, Siri’s on-screen awareness and personal context capabilities, and much more. However, these features will not be available until next year or by the end of 2024, therefore iPhone 16 users will have to wait to fully enjoy the capabilities of Apple Intelligence.

iPhone models to get Apple Intelligence features

According to Apple, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be empowered with AI features, However, for the iPhone 16 series, it is unsure whether Apple Intelligence will come to the standard model or it will be limited to iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.