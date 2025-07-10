iPhone 17 Air likely to feature a pro-level chip, but there’s a catch

Apple’s chip strategy for the iPhone 17 lineup may be in for a subtle yet significant shift. According to a post by Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, a new model expected to replace the Plus, could feature the A19 Pro chip, the same processor set to power the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air, by all early impressions, does not look like just another iteration. (Unbox Therapy)

However, the version used in the iPhone 17 Air may come with a caveat: a reduced GPU configuration. The report claims the Air will ship with a five-core GPU, compared to the six-core GPU found in the Pro models, suggesting a binned chip variant, where one GPU core is disabled, either for performance segmentation or due to chip yield optimisation.

This kind of chip binning isn’t new and is commonly used by semiconductor manufacturers, including Apple. It allows the company to repurpose chips with minor defects in one area, offering nearly full performance while improving overall production efficiency.

RAM and Chipset Differentiation

While earlier leaks suggested Apple would equip the entire iPhone 17 lineup with the A19 chip, Fixed Focus Digital claims that only the standard iPhone 17 will receive the base A19, and will feature 8GB of RAM, the lowest across the range.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 Air, despite its mid-tier position, is tipped to get the A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM, matching the Pro and Pro Max in memory, albeit not in GPU strength.

If accurate, this would mark a notable change in Apple’s approach. Traditionally, only Pro models get the most powerful chips, while standard versions lag by a generation or are equipped with non-Pro variants.

Conflicting Reports Remain

There is some disagreement within the rumour mill. Analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities has previously said the iPhone 17 would continue using the A18 chip, the same one seen in the iPhone 16 lineup. He also contradicts others by claiming the iPhone 17 Air will come with 8GB RAM, not 12GB.

While Fixed Focus Digital has a mixed track record, the idea of Apple using binned A19 Pro chips to power its mid-range model, offering Pro-level performance with slight compromises, appears plausible.

We’ll likely have to wait until September 2025, when Apple unveils the full iPhone 17 range, to get official confirmation.